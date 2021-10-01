'God of War: Ragnarok' Delay Explained: New Release Date, Storyline and MORE

"God of War: Ragnarok" has been delayed to 2022, and apparently, Kratos' voice actor Christopher Judge was the reason for it.

Judge claimed in a tweet that he was the reason for the game beinf behind schedule. Due to the actor's multiple surgeries last 2019, Sony Santa Monica chose to move the "God of War: Ragnarok" release date to give him more time for his recovery. Judge also praised Sony Santa Monica for their compassion and dedication in crafting the game.

'God of War: Ragnarok' Delay Explained

Last year, Sony teased fans that "God of War: Ragnarok" will be released in 2021. Unfortunately, Sony Interactive Entertainment exec Herman Hulst announced in NME in June that they decided to delay the game's release to 2022.

According to The Verge, the "God of War: Ragnarok" delay is not that surprising since several games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, to give more clarity to the issue, Christopher Judge wrote on Twitter his emotional sentiments towards the game developers. Judge had a significant health issue that required several surgeries. This includes hip replacement, knee surgery, as well as back surgery. In his tweet, he wrote that the team behind "God of War: Ragnarok" decided to delay the release of the game for his recovery.

He added that he only received love and support from them. The voice actor also praised the developers for putting their efforts, hearts, and soul on each frame of the game.

Judge also revealed in his tweet that he nearly quit the game after knowing that the long-time director Cory Barlog would not be directing "God of War: Ragnarok" anymore. Per Polygon, Barlog assured the actor that the new director Eric Williams is a "beast," which Judge eventually saw and affirmed in his tweet.

'God of War' Engineer Dead

In other news, "God of War" gameplay engineer George Mawle has recently passed away. According to FTW USA, Mawle is responsible for the enemies' combat behaviors, as well as designing weapons particularly the Leviathan Axe in the title. Sony Santa Monica's Combat lead design Mihir Sheth praised Mawle on Twitter. particularly his work on the Leviathan Axe and the Blades of Chaos.

"There's much more I can say, as I'm sure is the case with many other people he's worked with. I'd welcome others to share in the comments. Games are made by people, and we all lost a great one on Thursday. We'll miss you big guy," Sheth furthered.

'God of War: Ragnarok' Release Date and More

According to Polygon, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not announced a specific date yet for the release of the title. However, the game developer said that "God of War: Ragnarok" will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5 any time next year.

Sony teased its fans about the story of the game, where Kratos immigrated with his son Atreus after the defeat of the Olympian Gods. Kratos and Atreus will be participating in a presumable rebirth of the world and an eschatological conclusion of Norse mythology.

Sony Santa Monica furthered that "God of War: Ragnarok" will be the finale for Kratos' Norse saga. On its trailer, it showed a new character, a young woman named Angrboda, which was played by Laya Deleon Hayes.

