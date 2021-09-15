Nvidia GeForce Now Leak Hints Major Games Coming to PC: Complete List of Titles Including 'God of War,' 'GTA'

Future games might have just been leaked through a confidential list leaked from Nvidia GeForce Now servers. Thousands of games for PC were revealed, including "God of War," "Kingdom Hearts IV," Titanfall 3," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster," and "GTA 3 Remaster."

A developer named Ighor July discovered the exciting list last Sunday. The said person explained that "a very old version of a GFN client app downloaded the file whitelist.json which contained a few thousands of games." Combining it with the recent server, the developer unlocked GeForce Now log, cache files and images for the games like "God of War" for PC.

This led to a surprising list of games.

Nvidia GeForce Now Leak: 'God of War' on PC, Major Games Revealed

Glitched reported some of the games found in the Nvidia GeForce Now database leak. Keep in mind that the original list contained 5749 logs of games and other related files. Listed below are notable titles identified by the developer or publisher.

Atlus:

Catherine Full Body

Shin Megami Tensei V

Bandai Namco:

Tekken 8

Capcom:

Dragons Dogma 2

Monster Hunter 6

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Street Fighter 6

Crytek:

Crysis 4

D3 Publisher Inc:

Earth Defence Force 6

EA:

Mirrors Edge RTX Remaster

Titanfall 3

Untitled Respawn Game

Microsoft:

Avowed

Gears 6

Gravity

Halo 5: Guardians

Indus

Kalimba

Oxide Unannounced

Paradox:

Project FPS

Sega:

Bayonetta 3

Judgement (this one seems odd to me)

Sony:

Demon Souls

Ghost of Tsushima

GT7

God of War

HELLDIVERS 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet and Clank (no specified game)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition

Square Enix:

Chrono Cross Remaster

FF Tactics remaster

FF7 Remake

FF9 Remake

FF 16

Kingdom Hearts IV

NieR Replicant TM ver.1.22474487139...

ver.1.22474487139... Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)

Take-Two:

Bioshock TRX remaster

Bioshock 2022

GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters

Valve:

Half-Life 2 Remastered

WB:

Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster

Note, however, that some of these games are questionable. The list includes over-the-top titles that were never announced or confirmed. Titles like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster" that recently got debunked by Activision and "Kingdom Hearts 4" that took years of development on its previous series are very suspicious titles.

Simply put, some of these games sound too good to be true. However, titles like "God of War" and "Horizon Forbidden West" for PC are definitely possible additions.

Nvidia GeForce Now Database Leak Confirmed Real

The Verge contacted Nvidia about this development and got confirmation about the data leak. Nvidia replied, "NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed."

To summarize, Nvidia highlighted that the list leaked included "released and/or speculative title." Gamers are recommended not to get their hopes up and read this list of games with a grain of salt.



