Nvidia GeForce Now Leak Hints Major Games Coming to PC: Complete List of Titles Including 'God of War,' 'GTA'

Future games might have just been leaked through a confidential list leaked from Nvidia GeForce Now servers. Thousands of games for PC were revealed, including "God of War," "Kingdom Hearts IV," Titanfall 3," "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster," and "GTA 3 Remaster."
A developer named Ighor July discovered the exciting list last Sunday. The said person explained that "a very old version of a GFN client app downloaded the file whitelist.json which contained a few thousands of games." Combining it with the recent server, the developer unlocked GeForce Now log, cache files and images for the games like "God of War" for PC.
This led to a surprising list of games.
Nvidia GeForce Now Leak: 'God of War' on PC, Major Games Revealed
Glitched reported some of the games found in the Nvidia GeForce Now database leak. Keep in mind that the original list contained 5749 logs of games and other related files. Listed below are notable titles identified by the developer or publisher.
Atlus:
- Catherine Full Body
- Shin Megami Tensei V
Bandai Namco:
- Tekken 8
Capcom:
- Dragons Dogma 2
- Monster Hunter 6
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Street Fighter 6
Crytek:
- Crysis 4
D3 Publisher Inc:
- Earth Defence Force 6
EA:
- Mirrors Edge RTX Remaster
- Titanfall 3
- Untitled Respawn Game
Microsoft:
- Avowed
- Gears 6
- Gravity
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Indus
- Kalimba
- Oxide Unannounced
Paradox:
- Project FPS
Sega:
- Bayonetta 3
- Judgement (this one seems odd to me)
Sony:
- Demon Souls
- Ghost of Tsushima
- GT7
- God of War
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Ratchet and Clank (no specified game)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Edition
Square Enix:
- Chrono Cross Remaster
- FF Tactics remaster
- FF7 Remake
- FF9 Remake
- FF 16
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- NieR ReplicantTM ver.1.22474487139...
- Tomb Raider Anniversary (2021)
Take-Two:
- Bioshock TRX remaster
- Bioshock 2022
- GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas Remasters
Valve:
- Half-Life 2 Remastered
WB:
- Batman: Arkham Knight RTX Remaster
Note, however, that some of these games are questionable. The list includes over-the-top titles that were never announced or confirmed. Titles like "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster" that recently got debunked by Activision and "Kingdom Hearts 4" that took years of development on its previous series are very suspicious titles.
Simply put, some of these games sound too good to be true. However, titles like "God of War" and "Horizon Forbidden West" for PC are definitely possible additions.
Nvidia GeForce Now Database Leak Confirmed Real
The Verge contacted Nvidia about this development and got confirmation about the data leak. Nvidia replied, "NVIDIA is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. NVIDIA took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed."
To summarize, Nvidia highlighted that the list leaked included "released and/or speculative title." Gamers are recommended not to get their hopes up and read this list of games with a grain of salt.
