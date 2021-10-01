Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, $600 Golden State Payments for SSDI, SSA Recipients

Americans continue their demand for a fourth stimulus check. Ongoing fourth stimulus check petitions are now close to completion. Unfortunately, the call for $2000 recurring payments and $600 for SSDI and SSA recipients have reached a standstill on its final milestone.

After three waves of payments, it has been proven that distributing stimulus checks is an effective strategy against poverty. Americans who accrued debts and loans in these years of pandemic received immediate relief for their expenses. According to earlier reports, any leftover change from stimmy checks was paid on groceries and other necessities.

Even senators and congressmen support the pitch for a fourth stimulus check. Earlier this year, 21 senators wrote a letter to the president about relief payments for jobless Americans. The House of Ways and Means Committee also said, "(Americans) deserve to have food on the table and a roof over their heads despite this crisis. A fourth stimulus check would surely help families pay their food, houses and current debt."

Two ongoing online petitions carried these sentiments in their call for a fourth stimulus check.

$2000 Fourth Stimulus Check Petition Reaches 2.9 Million Signatures

Stephanie Bonin started her petition to help the millions of Americans who fear for their financial future. Despite government efforts, businesses and schools continue to close around the country. Many also continue to lose their job.

She said, "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

At the time of writing, Bonin's petition has reached 2,906,566 signatures out of its 3 million goal. The petition was recognized as "one of the top signed on Change.org." The petition is less than 100,000 signatures away from completion.

$600 California Golden State Stimulus Checks for SSDI and SSA

Another powerful online petition is the call to support Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Administration (SSA) recipients.

Last spring, Governor Gavin Newsom revealed the Golden State Stimulus Checks, a state exclusive tax rebate program that aims to support 66 percent of California's population.

Unfortunately, the stimulus program left out a significant population of Californian residents. Sherriel Weithers petitioned to include SSDI and SSA recipients who typically do not file their federal or state taxes.

At the time of writing, Weithers' petition has reached 2064 signatures out of its 2500 goal. The petition was recognized as "likely to get picked up by local news." The petition is less than 500 signatures away from completion.

Note, however, that neither the federal government nor lawmakers have given their response on both petitions.

Regardless of whether a fourth stimulus check would get approved, government officials have implemented various financial aid programs that should grant eligible Americans extra money. For more details, check on this article about a $600 grant for food workers and frontliners.



