Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Set for Big Milestone, $600 Golden State Payment for SSDI, SSA Progressing

The call for a fourth stimulus check escalates. Americans resort to online petitions to express their frustration with growing debts and expenses. One petition proposed $2,000 monthly checks for the duration of the pandemic. Another appealed to California governor Gavin Newsom to include SSDI and SSI as eligible recipients for the Golden State payments. Both has received massive support from the public.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many lives in these last couple of years. Unfortunately, its harmful nature also disturbed the national market and economy. The cost of living has reached new heights and unfortunately shows no signs of stopping.

A practical solution previously implemented by the government was its federal stimulus check program. Direct payments gave immediate relief to many American families. According to earlier reports, stimulus money was used to pay for accumulating debts. Any leftover change was budgeted for groceries and other necessities.

Congress and senators found the stimulus check program so effective that they proposed a fourth stimulus check program earlier this year. Carrying the same sentiment, two ongoing online petitions call for stimulus check payments.

4th Stimulus Check: $2000 Recurring Payments for American Families

The fourth stimulus check petition by Stephanie Bonin is asking for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments for the duration of the pandemic.

She said the pandemic was catastrophic for working families, especially with children. "We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won't be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy."

Bonin's petition called out to the US House of Representatives and US Senate. Approximately a year after it got posted, her petition is set for a massive milestone.

At the time of writing, Bonin's petition has reached 2,891,461 signatures, close to completion with its 3 million goal. The petition has gained recognition as "one of the top signed on Change.org!"

Lawmakers have yet to respond to the petition.

Golden State Stimulus Check: Petition to Include SSDI and SSA

Another petition called for local change. Governor Gavin Newsom recently released a new wave of Golden State Stimulus payments, predicted to support 66 percent of California's population. Califorian EITC and ITIN filers who earn less than $75,000 qualify for these payments.

Unfortunately, the stimulus package has left out a population of Californian residents. Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Social Security Administration (SSA) recipients do not qualify for these payments.

Keep in mind that pandemic-related financial difficulties affect everybody. An earlier report mentioned over 50 seniors who cut their food to one meal per day and lacked budget for prescription drugs due to inflated costs.

The online petition by Sherriel Weithers calls for to Governor Newsom for a change. At the time of writing, the petition has reached 1,679 signatures out of its 2500 goal. The petition has gained recognition to "get picked up by local news!"

Hopefully, lawmakers might respond to these petitions sometime soon.



