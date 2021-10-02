PlayStation Plus October 2021 Free Games: When to Download 'Hell Let Loose,' 'PGA Tour 2K21' and MORE

The year 2021 will be a great month for gamers because of the PlayStation Plus October 2021 free games, such as PGA Tour 2K21 and Hell Let Loose.

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus consistently receive a selection of free games each month, in addition to the other benefits of the service. Since the PS5's release, one game has been dedicated to the new-generation console, and this pattern is expected to continue this October.

In October, subscribers of PlayStation Plus will find themselves receiving a varied selection from which they can choose free games. This collection of games covers a wide range of genres, from shooters to sports and fighting games.

PlayStation Plus October Lineup Reveals Free Games

According to Game Informer, showing off PlayStation's free games for October will be the strategy and shooting game World War II and Hell Let Loose. The game Hell Let Loose, which boasts enormous 50v50 combat, will be making its PlayStation 5 premiere with this PlayStation Plus promotion.

In addition, those wishing to pick up a golf game after the Ryder Cup this past weekend will not be needing to look any further: The first of two PS4 titles expected for October's PS+ is PGA Tour 2K21. Mortal Kombat X, one of the favorite fighting games from the previous generation, rounds off the list.

In fighting games, Mortal Kombat X has one of the best story modes, and if you haven't tried playing this brutal and over-the-top fighter yet, you are most certainly missing out. On October 5, you'll be able to add these new PlayStation Plus games to your PlayStation library and download them for free.

On the other hand, that means you will only have a few days left to get the game features for September, such as Predator Hunting Grounds, Hitman 2, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat, before they are officially discontinued.

For a reasonably priced monthly subscription fee, gaming enthusiasts may access an extensive and ever-expanding portfolio of PS4 and PS5 games through the PlayStation Plus program, which is Sony's version of the competing product range of Xbox Game Pass. Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription includes the introduction of new titles every month, as per PVP Live.

PlayStation Plus provides a wide range of video games, from indie games like Rocket Arena and Worms Rumble to triple-A blockbusters like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Star Wars Squadrons.

Apart from games, Sony's PlayStation Plus team is thinking about broadening their offered services by including TV shows and movies. It has been stated that earlier this year in Poland, a trial run was conducted for this model.

The COVID-19 pandemic of last year is a massive contributing factor that PS Now, PlayStation's cloud-based subscription service, saw an immense amount of increase with new users just this year. It is because everyone was compelled to stay indoors due to lockdowns instructed by countries worldwide. However, this appears to be lessening as more people are vaccinated, and COVID lockdowns are lifted.

