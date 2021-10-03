Android FluBot Tricks Victims to Install Malware With Security Scam: Full Details, How to Remove If You're Infected

The FluBot malware is back with new hacking strategies. The latest tactic sends scam messages to Android users to download a "security update" against FluBot, when in truth, the link downloads the very malware itself!

Many people on the internet are probably familiar with the sneaky and creative nature of FluBot. This is an Android malware that steals passwords, bank details, personal data, and other sensitive information from infected devices. FluBot also exploits Android permissions on the device, so it could spread itself to other victims.

Once a device gets infected, FluBot usually stays undetected from virus scans, making it difficult to remove.

Android FluBot Tricks Victims to Install Malware, Steal Bank Accounts

FluBot generally uses SMS messaging strategies for its scams.

Previously, the attacker would send messages claiming to be a courier delivering a parcel. FluBot would use notable brands like Amazon, DHL, FedEX, and the Royal Mail (in the U.K.) to make its messages sound convincing. The message would then notify the recipient about a missed delivery, instructing them to install an app to organize re-delivery. The app would then install the FluBot malware.

More recently, FluBot used its own notorious reputation to scare users in their messages. New Zealand's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT NZ) recently tweeted a warning about FluBot scam messages.

UPDATE: The installation page for #Flubot has changed to look like a warning page. If you see this page close the page IMMEDIATELY and DO NOT click “Install security update”. Advisory update to follow. pic.twitter.com/TDam5HEphz — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 30, 2021

The image showed this particular message: "Android has detected that your device has been infected... You must install an Android security update to remove FluBot."

Keep in mind that this scam "warning" also explained that "FluBot is an Android spyware that aims to steal your financial login and password data from your device." FluBot is notably being honest with its agenda to properly instill victims with fear to download the fake security link.

Read Also: New Android Malware Lets Hackers Use Your Device Remotely, Steal Data: 9 Ways to Prevent TangleBot

FluBot is a persistent malware problem existing around the world. It exploits its ability to spread through an infected device's contacts and address book. That being said, users are generally safe from the malware as long as they do not click the link.

There are other ways to check and protect your smartphone device from FluBot malware infections.

How to Remove FluBot Malware

According to ZDNet, anyone who fears being infected with FluBot malware should immediately contact their bank and discuss any unusual activity on the account. Users should also change their online account passwords, preferable from a different and uninfected device like a laptop or tablet.

Users should also perform a factory reset on their infected devices. This would ultimately clean up any traces of the FluBot hiding in the system. Note, however, not to immediately restore backup data because this data might still carry corrupted files. Users should also perform a thorough security check on all their bank accounts, social media accounts, and other related accounts.

More tips how to remove FluBot is available on this article.

UPDATE: The installation page for #Flubot has changed to look like a warning page. If you see this page close the page IMMEDIATELY and DO NOT click “Install security update”. Advisory update to follow. pic.twitter.com/TDam5HEphz — CERT NZ (@CERTNZ) September 30, 2021

Related Article: New Android Malware Infects 10 Million Users, Steals Money: Full List of Apps With GriftHorse Trojan Found in Google PlayStore