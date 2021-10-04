Frustrated About the iOS 15 Disappearing Photos? What to Do While Waiting For the Bug Fix

It looks like the iPhone iOS 15 of Apple has a serious bug that causes disappearing photos.

Every iPhone device with an iOS 15 update is experiencing difficulty with bugs in the iMessage application that can cause some saved photographs to disappear. MacRumors continuously receives numerous complaints about this significant messaging bug, and users also took to Twitter to voice out their frustrated complaints.

When using your iPhone with an updated iOS 15, the photographs will vanish whenever an iCloud Backup is conducted. It happens when you assume you saved a photo from a Messages thread and erased that thread.

Even though the picture is saved to your iCloud Photo Library, it seems to be connected to the Messages application in ‌iOS 15‌, and saving it doesn't prevent any user from experiencing the iOS 15 disappearing photos.

Multiple products of Apple have been mocked for having numerous internal bugs by its users, from bugs causing damage to AirPods, bugs obstructing a couple of Siri features, to bugs that drain the iPhone battery through Spotify.

In addition to that, the iPhone currently includes bugs that can automatically delete the photographs you have through the messaging applications.

Read Also: Top iOS 15 Feature: 5 Steps To Set Up Recovery Contact on Your iPhone

As reported in Tom's Guide, they have tested if there is any truth to the iOS 15 messaging complaints, and truthfully enough, while saving the photo from the iMessage thread, they have experienced the bug itself.

Despite saving the photographs before deleting the iMessage thread, it still does not guarantee your photographs won't be disappearing. Later on, users have suspected that this is happening because the bug continuously links the photo to the messaging application.

A user also shared an experience that when he installed the iOS 15 update, numerous images had already disappeared in their library, which concludes that the bug can occur multiple times.

How To Replicate the Bug Experiment

To duplicate the said experiment, one should take the following steps:

First, double-check and ensure that when saving photographs from the iMessage application, it is saved. Second, check if the photographs are seen and visible in the Camera Roll. Third, delete the thread of messages from which the photo came. At this given moment, the photo is supposed to be secured in the ‌iCloud Photo Library‌. Lastly, implement an ‌iCloud‌ Backup, and just like that, the photographs will disappear.

The disappearance of photos happens automatically even if the ‌iCloud‌ Backup feature is enabled, thus making things difficult among most iPhone iOS 15 users. Even if a user's ‌iCloud‌ Backup is turned on, there will be no chance of saving photos from the iMessage thread because the bug would make it disappear.

Furthermore, as reported by Gadgets 360, aside from the photo-disappearing bug on everyone's updated iPhone, a malfunctioning viewfinder in the default Camera application has also been experienced by users of the iOS 15 update. In addition, the Mail application also started receiving complaints as the application freezes in some cases.

Unfortunately, Apple has not yet addressed the problems experienced by thousands of its users. However, users noticed that the bugs were present on iOS 15.1 beta 2.

Related Articles: Apple iOS 15 Features, Updates: 3 Unique Upgrades That You Should Try Now