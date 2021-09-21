Apple iOS 15 Features, Updates: 3 Unique Upgrades That You Should Try Now

If you think that the iOS 15 couldn't get any better, here are some features that you will surely want from the latest Apple ingenuity:

Security

iOS 15 offers a more stringent security feature with Record App Activity that protects users from forced intrusions to collect personal data and those that users unknowingly allow access to.

With numerous applications available, security could be compromised by those developed to spy on your mobile activities and collect personal data, including location, photos, microphone, and camera.

iOS 15 now supports security that can spy on applications that compromise your security even if you already allowed them to access certain phone features. The Record App Activity collects data on the mobile applications and informs you what they are up to.

To use this feature, activate it through Settings> Privacy> Record App Activity. Slide the toggle switch and after several days, check on the report that you can also export. The report consists of records when an app accesses the following:

contacts

screen sharing

microphone

photo library

camera

media library

location data

You can also add a Recovery Contact when you lose your Apple ID password. The account recovery process uses trusted phone numbers for reset, but it gets more complicated when you have a recommended two-factor authentication.

iOS 15 manages to lessen this difficulty without compromising security. You just need a trusted individual who can receive a one-time recovery code if you're locked out. Just be cautious in choosing your recovery contact. That should be someone with a modern Apple device, at least 13 years old, someone you know and trust, and you can easily contact.

Communications

iOS 15 answers the need for more meaningful social interaction when the screen is the means of communication for many. It features SharePlay and FaceTime Links that can lessen the limitations of shared time with friends and loved ones.

FaceTime Links allow you to schedule calls and avoid missing important ones. No one wants unexpected calls when it's already tricky managing a borderless life-work space and time.

Now, FaceTime bridges the limitations and reaches out to non-Apple users by enabling these links to open in Chrome and Edge browser! You can directly reach your friends and family and enjoy FaceTime regardless of what device they own.

You don't need to keep talking when you spend time with your friends and family. You can also have fun with SharedPlay, which works with Apple native apps, like Apple TV and Apple Music and other apps, like TikTok, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, HBO Max, and Twitch.

Focus Mode

iOS 15 improved the Do Not Disturb feature into Focus Mode. It can be customized and cater to different life activities that require specific communication channels open or blocked. Instead of simply blocking mobile notifications, you can set and customize different modes depending on your need.

You can allow work-related notifications during work hours, social media and personal messaging notifications during breaks or after office hours, or completely block all notifications when you want to get that much-needed rest.

These modes can also appear on your messaging app as a status, so people would know if you can respond right away or not. What makes this feature stand out is its intention to draw the line between work and personal time and create a healthy work-life balance when the work-from-home setup blurs that distinction.

