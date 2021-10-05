Apple Watch Series 7 Release Date, Price: Where, When and How to Pre-Order

Apple has officially announced the latest Apple Watch Series 7. Some of its features include a more advanced and larger display, new aluminum case colors, faster charging, enhanced durability and watchOS 8, per Apple.

Pre-orders for the said device will start on October 8.

Apple Watch Series 7: Specs and Features

Apple claims that the new Apple Watch Series 7 has the most advanced and largest display among the other Apple Watch line-ups.

For its design, the Apple Watch Series 7 is curvier than the other Apple Watches. The corners are more rounded and softer as compared to previous variants. Through the display's unique refractive edge, installed apps appear to be seamlessly connected to the device. To make it more crack-resistant, the new Apple Watch has a redesigned front crystal which is 50 percent thicker than the Apple Watch Series 6.

Moreover, there are several features noted in Apple Watch Series 7, this includes the following:

User interface for the larger display.

A brand-new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped through Quick Path.

Always-On-Retina display contains up to 70 percent brightness.

Through its IP6X certification, it is more dust resistance.

18-hour battery life with a 33 percent faster charging.

In relation to this, Apple Watch Series 7 is available in five aluminum case colors. This color includes midnight, starlight, blue, green, and red. On the other hand, stainless steel has silver, graphite, titanium, space black titanium, and gold stainless steel.

Apple Watch Series 7 Designs Available

For a much-detailed information, Apple has released design options to choose from, per Cnet. These versions are the following:

Aluminum

This is known as the base model of the Apple Watch. As mentioned, color availability is Product Red, midnight (black), green, blue, and starlight (silver).

Stainless Steel

As compared to the Aluminum version, this is considered the most durable. This is available in silver, gold colors and graphite.

Titanium

This version is stronger and conducts more heat as compared to the stainless-steel version. The titanium version is available in gray and space black colors.

Nike Edition

Aside from the fact that it resembles an aluminum version, the Nike edition of the Apple Watch Series 7 focuses on fitness-related matters, in partnership with the said brand. This edition is available in silver and space gray colors.

Hermes Edition

Apart from the stainless-steel body, the logo stands out for this edition.

Pre-Order Details of Apple Watch Series 7

As mentioned, Apple Watch Series 7 can be pre-ordered on October 8. In line with this, the Apple Watch will be available on Apple stores starting next Friday, October 15.

The price for Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399, with the Apple Watch SE at $279 and Apple Watch Series 3 at $199.

To pre-order the new Apple Watch, interested customers must visit to their website.

