Steve Jobs Net Worth Before His Death, Interesting Inventions and 5 Wild Facts You Didn't Know About Apple Co-Founder

Steve Jobs, co-founder and former chief executive of Apple, died with 241 patents registered on his name. He is popularly recognized as one of the greatest pioneers of technology. Jobs made several achievements in his life to go along with a slew of inventions, but he is certainly more than just that.

Many probably recognize Jobs as the genius who revolutionized modern technology. Keep in mind, however, that the man lived a very eventful life. Just like any success story, Jobs had his strengths and weaknesses. He also started out as a nobody with very questionable inventions.

One of the most obvious examples would be Jobs' legacy in Apple Technology.

Steve Jobs' Interesting Inventions You Didn't Know About

TechRadar listed out some of Jobs' greatest inventions. Most interesting is the fact that these technologies continue to grow even after Jobs' death.

5. Apple III 1980

The first Apple technology built featured no monitor and mouse. It was called Patent #D268584. Despite the respectable technology inside its hardware, Apple III ended as a commercial failure, possibly because the marketing department designed it. Nonetheless, Jobs kept the idea as a reference for his other successful projects.

4. iMac G3 1998

Jobs left an impression on many innovators when he first built the iMac G3. He established a tall bar for technological standards and design with this sleek computer device. Apple advertised iMac G3, saying, "the back of our computer looks better than the front of anyone else's."

3. iPod 2001

Another success story was the revolution of pocketed music in a small device. iPod and its iTunes were the first to open the portable device market, including the first idea of smartphone devices. Even after many years, users still respect this little device

2. iMac G4 2002

It is one of the first computers to feature easy and adjustable monitors. The device only sold for a couple of years, but it gave innovators the idea to improve their own monitors. Notably, iMac G4 also has a unique design unlike any other, even in today's market.

1. iPhone OS / iOS 2007

Living a long legacy of nearly two decades, the iOS mobile device operating system features a simple, powerful and beautiful design. It also boasts one of the best security and personalized interface for smartphone users.

5 Wild Facts About the Innovator, Steve Jobs' Net Worth Before Death

Many sources extensively researched Steve Jobs' life story. Aside from his work as an entrepreneur and innovator, Jobs also had his fair share of quirks and personality. Ladders listed five unique facts about his life.

Steve Jobs' foster parents promised his biological parents he would go to school. Unfortunately, Jobs ended up as a college dropout.

Steve met Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in high school.

Jobs was a pescatarian and later became a fruitarian. This means he only ate fish, and later moved to fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

He was pushed out of Apple in 1985. He then purchased animation studio Pixar and eventually rejoined Apple as CEO in 1997.

Steeve Jobs grew his net worth to over $1 million at the age of 23. The number grew to $250 million at 25, making him one of the youngest investors recognized as the nation's richest people. He had a net worth of $7 billion before his death in October 2011, per Forbes.



