Bitcoin Price Prediction: Expert Predicts BTC Value Surge to $100,000!

Bitcoin soared, surging to its highest daily gain since July in a matter of minutes, as other digital currencies soared in a surprise rally following the most significant monthly drop since May.

Mike McGlone of Bloomberg Intelligence firmly believes in the bullish capability of his Bitcoin Price prediction for October and the last few months of the year, as reported by CoinMarketCap.

The senior commodity strategist predicts that cryptocurrencies stocks like Ethereum prices and Bitcoin prices are going stronger and states that Bitcoin value is a rested and discounted stock in the bull market.

McGlone was proven correct when he anticipated that $50,000 would most likely shift from resistance to support. Eventually, the Bitcoin price finally hit it for the first time since September 7. McGlone predicts that "If the benchmark crypto catches up a bit to the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), Bitcoin would be closer to $70,000.". He also expressed that the Bitcoin value hitting $100,000 would just be reasonable and foreseeable Bitcoin standards.

Another currency that McGlone stated bears a resemblance to strengthening and marked down bull market is Ethereum, noting that demand is increasing as supply is being trimmed back by the post EIP-1559 burn of 430,000 ETH since August, accounting for half of the new supply.

According to Yahoo Finance, it's been a bearish Monday morning for Bitcoin after a positive week. Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was down 1.53% to $47,504.0 at the time of writing. Bitcoin had a tumultuous opening from the day, rising to an early morning high of $48,289.0 before reversing. Bitcoin plummeted to an early morning low of $47,287.0 after falling short of the first major resistance mark at $49,252.

Bitcoin price went back through to $47,500 levels to minimize the deficit, avoiding the first significant support level at $47,176.

The cryptocurrency's total market cap dipped to an early morning low of $2,156 billion before rebounding to $2,213 billion. The total market capitalization was at $2,200 billion. Bitcoin's market share dropped to 42.76% in the middle of the morning before recovering to 43.03% in the afternoon; Bitcoin's market share today is ruling at 42.83% and could still possibly go higher.

Crypto Value in the Market

The following data provided are reported from FXEmpire.

During the morning, an extremely bullish and strong market was experienced by the forerunner:

Bitcoin Cash SV was up to 0.85% Polkadot was up to 1.04% Ripple's XRP was up by 1.51% Ethereum was up by 1.63% Cardano's ADA was up to 1.83% Litecoin was up to 3.38% Crypto.com Coin was up to 3.54% Binance Coin was up to 3.23%

