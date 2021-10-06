Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Apple Watch Series 6: Durability, Charging Time and More Updates You'll Love

Apple has introduced the new Apple Watch Series 7. Interestingly, there are notable features and upgrades in the new device, like faster charging time, crack-resistant build, larger screen and better display.

With that said, we take a look at all the interesting additions to the Apple Watch Series 7 that fans will absolutely love.

4. Faster Charging Time

Apple Watch Series 7 features fast charging time as compared to the Series 6. The tech giant said that the Apple Watch charges 33 percent faster than the previous series.

In addition to the said claim, charging time takes about 45 minutes to achieve 80 percent battery life from zero percent. Apple also noted that eight minutes of charging time could already track eight hours of sleep. The said charging time prohibits overnight charging.

In comparison to Series 6, Apple highlighted that the Apple Watch Series 7's battery life is expected to last longer. Through this, users will benefit from its 18-hour battery life.

3. Crack-Resistant Build

Apple Watch Series 7 also has a crystal and dust-resistant build. Because of its durability, it only means that this watch is also suitable for outdoor activities. With its IP6X dust-resistance, Series 7 is ideal to wear on beaches and hikes.

In line with this, Series 7 is said to be the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification. Aside from the reported certification, Series 7 also contains a WR50 water resistance.

Moreover, Apple Watch focuses on their fitness-related concerns particularly exercise tracking. In line with its crack-resistant build, Apple Watch can track fall and accident through its watchOS 8. Series 7 could also differentiate between falling off a bicycle and identifying several types of accidents.

In addition, the said device has military-grade options to choose from. The grade option includes Garmin and Casio.

2. Larger Screen, Better Display

Talking about the design changes for the Apple Watch Series 7, the larger screen and better display are the noticeable ones. Through its larger screen, Apple stated that more texts can fit on the said device. It also enables users to read text messages and show information easier.

Furthermore, several apps will have larger buttons. This includes the stopwatch, timer and activity.

Apple also asserted that Apple Watch 7 has a 20 percent larger screen as compared to Series 6. In addition to the said comparison, the new series is 50 percent bigger than the Series 3 have.

1. QWERTY Keyboard

In relation to the larger and better display, Apple Watch Series 7's keyboard will be easier to use.

For a much-detailed information, the new Apple Watch keyboard has the following features:

Full-size keyboard lets users type easier.

Apple's QuickPath feature will let users swipe types without lifting fingers.

Its larger screen will have a similarity typing on iPhone screens.

The price of the latest device starts at $399. To order the Apple Watch Series 7, visit their website.

