Twitch Hacked, Payout List Leaked: How to Change Password, Protect Your Account After Massive Data Breach

Twitch confirmed a major data breach on its systems. Hacker have leaked three years' worth of data, including Twitch payout list, source codes and other internal tools. Users are encouraged to strengthen their accounts with two-factor authentication.

Twitch, a subsidiary of Amazon, is a video live streaming platform primarily used for streaming games. Other users also utilize this platform for broadcasts, creative content, blogging and other similar purposes. Up to date, Twitch is the most popular streaming platform on the internet.

According to USA Today, the anonymous hacker attacked Twitch to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space (because Twitch) is a disgusting toxic cesspool." Adding to the chaos, the hacker leaked sensitive and confidential data to the internet.

Twitch Leak Payout List, Source Codes and Other Confidential Data

Twitch officially confirmed the data breach on their Twitter account. They said an investigation is taking place.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

According to The Verge, the hacker labeled the leak "part one" suggesting that there could be more. The leak, a 125GB file, was revealed on the 4chan messaging board. The hacker claims they have access to the entirety of Twitch's company tools, commit history, and information.

The Washington Post listed some of the most iconic and highest paid Twitch streamers who had their payouts leaked. These are:

Hasan "Hasanabi" Piker: $2,810,480.11

Félix "xQc" Lengyel: $8,454,427.17

Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar: +$5,000,000.00

Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff: $5,096,642.12

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins: +$1,000,000.00

Imane "Pokimane" Anys: +$1,000,000.00

"Critical Role:" $9,626,712.16

No passwords, addresses, or email accounts were found on the leak. However, users remain wary of another leak for the so-called "part two" of this data breach. Many are suggested to change their Twitch account password and enable two-factor authentication immediately.

If you have a Twitch account seriously change your password AND enable 2FA. Apparently this is "part 1" of the leak, who knows what else they got. https://t.co/fFAEAHjbQ5 — Judoteki (@Judoteki) October 6, 2021

How to Protect Your Account After Massive Twitch Data Breach

Screenrant said the best way to safeguard users' Twitch account is by changing password. To do so, users must do the following steps:

Open Profile icon and click on "Settings"

Open "Security and Privacy"

Click the purple "Change Password"

Users should consider getting a new and strong password to counter the ongoing hacker threat. Some of the best passwords have:

10 or more characters long

Contains special characters like numbers and symbols

Contains one uppercase and lowercase letter

Aside from the password, affected users are also instructed to activate two-factor authentication (2FA). When enabled, only users who have access to their physical smartphone could open the Twitch account. To enable 2FA, users should:

Open Profile icon and click on "Settings"

Open "Security and Privacy"

Click on "Set Up Two-Factor Authentication"

Click "Enable 2FA." A code would be sent via text message

Enter the code and click "Continue"

Users will be prompted to install a two-factor authentication app. Follow the instructions and click "Submit"



