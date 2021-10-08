Can You Unlock iPhone With Just Your Voice? Viral TikTok Video Shows Steps to Use Voice Control!

A viral TikTok video showed that users can unlock their iPhones through voice commands.

TikTok user @frankmcshan has explained in detail the process of how to open an iPhone without touching the screen. The said video has almost 4 million views as of writing.

Apparently, the said voice command and gestures are not new for some Apple users.

How to Unlock iPhone Through Voice Command

McShan has shared dozens of iPhone tricks and tips on his TikTok account, which his 1.7 million followers find useful, per Narcity.

In relation to the voice command, McShan shared in detail the steps on how to unlock an iPhone without lifting a single finger. The said step-by-step process are as follows:

1. Phone must be opened first using regular passcode then head to "Settings."

2. Tap the "Accessibility option."

3. Choose the "Voice Control" and turn it on.

4. Once the "Voice Control" is toggled, choose the "Customize Commands" option.

5. Set up a new command and enter in a command phrase to be uses to unlock the phone. An example of this is the word "open."

6. Select "Action."

7. Then tap the "Run Custom Gesture."

8. Tap the spaces on the screen usually done when entering the password.

9. Save the command and try it out.

Keep in mind that this only works through Apple's "Voice control" and is not available with Siri. As stated, this is not new for most iPhone users since it is part of the Apple feature. Apart from the unlock feature, several commands are also available to use for productivity.

Other Voice Commands on iPhone

As mentioned, voice command is one of the common features of Apple gadgets. Some use the said feature while cooking and driving, per gadgethacks.

Keep in mind that there are some notable differences between Siri and Voice control, per Difference Between. For a simpler explanation, Siri is a voice-based personal assistant that requires internet connection. Unlike Siri, Voice Control does not require internet connectivity. In addition, Voice Control lets users operate their Apple gadget hands-free. For its background, Voice Control was invented in iOS 13.

Imore also shared some useable Voice Control commands. Some of the basic commands which can be used on daily basis are the following:

Open Control Center

Open (application name): It enables users to open any app on Apple device.

Go Home

Play Music

FaceTime (phrase) at (phrase): FaceTime number or contact at a certain number.

Play more like this: Apple gadget will play more music same with the current song.

Reboot device

Open Apple Play

To know more on the "Voice controls" available, visit this page.

Siri Vs. Google Assistant

Aside from Apple's Voice control, Siri and Google Assistant are also available on the market. As mentioned, Siri is designed for Apple users while Google Assistant focuses on Android users more.

According to Lifewire, "Google Assistant is smarter than Siri.

In terms of language availability, Siri caters to 17 languages, while Google Assistant has 30 languages.

