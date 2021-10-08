'Rocket League' James Bond Car: How to Get the Aston Martin DB5 Banner, Aston Martin Valhalla

Psyonix and Epic Games unveiled that James Bond's 007 Aston Martin Valhalla will be available in "Rocket League." The said Aston Martin Valhalla is also equipped with a unique engine audio as well as Reel Life Decal.

Aston Martin Valhalla is available in the "Rocket League" item shop from October 7 to October 13. Meanwhile, for those who failed the previous mission, 007's Aston Martin DB5 will return to the game as well.

'Rocket League' James Bond Car: Aston Martin Valhalla Price

Psyonix collaborated with Metro Goldwyn Mayer. This collaboration makes "Rocket League" players experience the hybrid cars from James Bond's "No Time to Die" movie, where it features Aston Martins DB5 and Valhalla, per Games Radar. The said partnership started last July. In line with this, Aston Martin Valhalla is said to be the first hybrid car that appeared on "Rocket League."

As mentioned, the Aston Martin Valhalla comes with a unique engine audio and wheels, as well as Reel Life Decal. It also features a Dominus Hitbox, which is a perfect way to have last-minute saves in style, per EarlyGgame. The Aston Martin Valhalla bundle is worth 1,100 credits or $10 USD.

For those who missed the chance to have the Aston Martin DB5 on previous Bond-themed event, then don't worry. It will also be available for purchase on the same date. As part of the Bond 007 collection, both Aston Martin Valhalla and DB5 will cost 2,000 in-game credits ($20 USD), which can also be bought separately.

Aside from the new Bond 007 collection, players will have a chance to win 007 Aston Martin DB5 Banner, 00 Agent Player Title, and Agent 007 Avatar Border by accomplishing three special challenges in the game.

How to Get Bond 007 Collection Without Spending In-Game Credits

According to Game Pur, there are ways to unlock the said Bond 007 collection without spending some "Rocket League" credits. In addition, the said collection will be used to customize each player's profile.

For a much-detailed explanation, players should follow these steps to unlock Bond 007 collection:

Agent 007 border : Players must play three online matches.

: Players must play three online matches. 00 Agent Title: Players must win five online games to have 00 Agent Title.

Players must win five online games to have 00 Agent Title. Aston Martin DB5 Banner: Players should have five goals, assists, or saves on every online matches.

In addition to this, Agent 007 border is the simplest among the three since "Rocket League" players only needs to play the game online--regardless whether they win or not. In comparison, getting the Aston Martin DB5 banner and the 00 Agent Title is much more difficult since it depends on the performance and stats in the game.

On the other hand, "Rocket League" also plans to host an event as part of the Bond-themed collection. The said event is titled "Agent Vs. Villain." Several personalities from the community will be competing against each other through the game's Twitch channel on October 8.

