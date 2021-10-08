Is Instagram Down? 3 Ways to Check If IG Is Not Working

Instagram went down for some users on Friday in what was another concerning outage for the social media platform and Facebook. Along with it, other apps like Workplace and FB messenger were also affected.

While Facebook fixed the issue after two hours (per The Verge), it didn't come until several users were shocked to find their Instagram and other apps down.

For those unaware, though, there are online websites that help users check if Instagram (and other social media platforms for that matter) are fully operational or suffering from issues. The said tools include the "Instagram Help Page," "Downdetector," and "Is it Down or Just Me?."

Keep in mind that this will not prevent outages to occur, but rather provide detailed-information to the said issue.

Check the Instagram Help Page

According to Tech Advisor, the Instagram's Help Page is the easiest way to check if the social media platform is down.

On Instagram's "Help Page," there are several options to choose from a drop down menu. The said drop down menu includes "Instagram Features" and "Manage Your Account" among others.

In relation to this, Tech Advisor shared a step-by-step process to troubleshoot and identify an error. The said steps are the following:

Choose "Troubleshooting and Login Help" and choose to "Something's Not Working."

Upon selecting "Something's Not Working," click "Known Issues."

Under "Known Issues" is a list of possible troubleshooting options.

In case your device displays some error codes, Instagram users must head to "I'm Getting an Error Message" section to look for the matched error code.

Downdetector

Aside from Instagram's troubleshoot page, Downdetector is one of the useful tools that works on several devices. It works on Android and Apple, as well as through its webpage.

Downdetector provides detailed issues or concerns that Instagram encounters. Aside from IG, it also provides report on several social media platforms and apps. The said apps include Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube, Netflix and others.

For a much-detailed information, Downdetector has the following features:

A graph chart indicating reports if an outage occurred in the past 24 hours.

A pie chart indicating information to identify if users encountered the said problem through an App, Server Connection, as well as Feed.

A map reporting the location of occurrence.

Lastly, a comment thread which gathers report from users.

As mentioned, Downdetector is available on all platforms. To know more about Downdetector, head to their website.

Is It Down or Just Me?

Apart from the "Instagram Help Page" and "Downdetector," the "Is it Down or Just Me?" webpage is also available online to solve concerns.

Upon heading to its webpage, a blank white-box will appear on the screen. The said white box requires a URL of the page you wish to check. Here is a step-by-step process to check if a certain website is down:

Paste a copy of the URL of the website you want to check.

Then click "Check Website".

Check the details of the report.

A detailed information of the website will appear on screen. It includes website status, response time and response code. Same with Downdetector, it also includes reports for the last 24-hours.

Aside from these, keep in mind that the installed Instagram application should be updated on the latest feature to prevent several issues, per Tech Advisor.

