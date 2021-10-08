Facebook Hate? Teens Show Dislike for FB, Twitter in Shocking Survey

In a recent survey, both social media giants Facebook and Twitter turn out to be the least favorite platforms by teenagers.

Surprisingly, video platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok are tagged as the most-used social media. The said survey titled "Taking Stocks with Teens" was conducted by the financial firm, Piper Sandler.

Aside from the battle of the social media, the survey also stated that there are brands that teenager prefers. Among with the said product preferences are big brands like Amazon, Shein, Crocs, Maybelline, Ulta and Michael Kors.

Facebook, Twitter Hate: Why Teenagers Don't Like Them

Financial firm Piper Sandler conducted survey on 10,000 U.S. teenagers. The 91-page study determined everything starting from the social causes they support up to the brands they use on a regular basis, per Gizmodo.

The survey found out that 35 percent of the teens named Snapchat as their favorite social media platform, while TikTok came second at 30 percent--pretty close to Snapchat's numbers. Meanwhile, Instagram ranked as third with 22 percent votes as the teenagers' favorite social media platform.

Moreover, both Facebook and Twitter only had 2 percent votes from the said survey.

On the other hand, the survey also revealed the social media platform that has the highest engagement. The survey showed that Instagram has the highest social media engagement with 81 percent, followed by Snapchat that has 77 percent and TikTok at 73 percent. It showed that Instagram is the most-engaged platform, though Snapchat is the teenagers' favorite.

Gizmodo added some reasons why Facebook and Twitter were tagged as least favorite. The results are as follows:

Facebook

It shows that teenagers view Facebook as an old platform for most of them. In addition, Facebook seems to be the most-used social media by their relatives. This reason could also indicate why both video platforms TikTok and Snapchat dominate the spot since teenagers can share their videos without their parents or relatives seeing them.

Twitter

On the other hand, Twitter has become a platform for news updates, which has become less socializing. In relation to this, Twitter has also been used as a platform for political force, per The Atlantic.

Moreover, the survey also found out that average teenagers spend about 4.2 hours per day on social media.

Battle of the Brands

Aside from social media platforms, Piper Sandler also revealed the favorite brands by most teenagers.

In terms of spending on beauty products, the survey found out that skin and cosmetic products fall behind. In line with this, Ulta has 46 percent share, which only means that Ulta is the top beauty destination for the young customers. At second place is Sephora with 21 percent share. Additionally, CeraVe is named as the most-preferred skin brand.

For cosmetics, Maybelline ranked first place as the teens' preferred brand followed by e.l.f.

Moreover, 87 percent of teenagers own an iPhone while 88 percent expect iPhone to be their next phone. In relation to this, Apple Watch was ranked as the most preferred product.

To know more about the brands that teenagers prefer, readers can visit Piper Sandler's detailed survey.

