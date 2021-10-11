Google Photos Download: How to Save Albums on Your Desktop in 4 Easy Steps

Google has recently ended their free unlimited storage for high-quality photos and videos. In addition to this, Google is now only allowing free 15GB storage capacity.

If you are worried about your Google Photo storage as well as your photos and videos, then don't worry. How-To Geek shared four ways to download Google Photo albums to your desktop easily.

Google Photos Download: 4 Easy Steps to Save Albums on Your Desktop

How-to geek shared that "Google Photos" is the best storage place to save and back up your photos and videos. Keep in mind that "Google Photo" albums are only downloadable from desktop and mobile sites. This process is not available for iPhone and Android applications.

To download albums from Google Photos on your desktop, follow these steps:

1. Using "Google Chrome," type in the URL bar: photos.google.com.

2. Choose the album you want to download.

3. Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner. From the menu icon, select "Download all."

4. A new tab will open, then you will start to download a ZIP file of all the photos and videos you have on the Google Photo album you have chosen. Lastly, after downloading the files, unzip the folder to see the contents inside.

This process will help users secure offline backups just in case Google Photos will be unavailable.

5 Amazing Features in Google Photos

Aside from the storage capability of "Google Photos," PCMag shared numerous features of "Google Photos." While the feature ended its unlimited storage capacity, it still has a lot to offer.

5. Print a book

Keep in mind that printing is not free of charge. According to PCMag, this feature costs around $10 to $75 depending on the number of photos users wish to print. Aside from this, it also varies on whether users choose a soft or hard album cover. In addition, Google will just email the finished photo book.

4. Archive Images

Just like in Gmail, "Google Photos" also contains an archive folder. To use this, head to "Utilities" then select "Move photos to archive."

3. Recover Deleted Photo or Videos

Same with tech giant Apple's trash album, "Google Photo" has the same feature. Keep in mind that after a couple of months, deleted photos or videos will be erased forever unless users click the empty trash option, which deletes all files instantly. To check the deleted items, head to left navigation on the desktop, then select "Trash."

2. Create Animation, Collage and More

Under the "Utilities" section, several tools will appear. The said tools include making collages, image rotation, as well as animation.

1. Save Device Storage

Through Back Up and Sync, "Google Photos" will automatically upload and store any photos from the user's phone. In addition to this, the app will delete the stored version on the device to free up some space. To do this, head to "Settings," then choose "Manage Device Storage," and tap on "Free up space."

A verification prompt will appear to ask for confirmation to remove all the backed-up photos from the device.

Meanwhile, if users want to upgrade their "Google Photo" storage capacity, they can do so through Google One's website. The upgrade plan starts at $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage.

