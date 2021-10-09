Google Pixel 6 Leak Reveals Display, Camera Setup, Power Specs

Not too long after the release of the much ballyhooed iPhone 13 comes the unveiling of yet another anticipated smartphone, the Google Pixel 6.

New leaks revealed that the tech giant's flagship Android device is more than what people expected.

These leaks' source? They are actually retailers who may have accidentally disclosed details about Google's upcoming smartphone before its expected launch on October 19, PC Magazine reported.

Google may not have mentioned anything about its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in its I/O Conference in May, but in August, the search titan divulged information about the phone, together with its custom Tensor-on-chip. Last month, the company began to put its next-generation smartphones at the Google Store in Manhattan. But only a small amount of information about the phone is available on Google's web store.

Google Pixel 6 Specs: Camera Setup, Memory, Storage

Yet these leaks could provide us a glimpse of what to expect come launch time. The first leak came from a German retailer's advertisement, noting that the Pixel 6 has 6.4-inch display, 8 GB of memory, 128 GB of storage, plus a new camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The ad also stated that prices for the Google Pixel 6 will start at $750.

Another leak came from retailer Carphone Warehouse, which might have inadvertently published marketing pages for the Pixel phones earlier than planned. These pages presented the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's camera setups, flaunting an all-day battery life, and gave more details about Google's Material You design language.

These pages on Carphone Warehouse's website also revealed that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch display with a dynamic refresh rate between 10 Hz and 120 Hz to optimize battery life and performance. The Pixel 6's Smooth Display is also safeguarded by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, touted as "the toughest Gorilla Glass yet," and an IP68-rated protection against dust and water.

The higher end Pixel 6 Pro was rumored to feature a 50 MP wide lens, 48 MP telephoto lens and 12 MP ultra-wide lens that will go with a new sensor that supposedly would capture 150 percent more light than the sensor used in Pixel 5. This feature would realize "finer detail and richer color" in addition to "faster, more accurate Night Sight photos" in comparison with earlier versions of the Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel 6: Improved Battery Specs; Tensor Chip to Improve Performance

Additional features include the ability to use a 30-watt wall charger, which the phone can utilize to achieve 50 percent battery life in half an hour, and the assertion that Google's Tensor processor provides 80 percent better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that powered the Pixel 5 based on company benchmarks while testing pre-rollout devices.

While these features seem mouth-watering, they are not yet final, given that such leaks can prove to be incomplete or erroneous. As such, Google can still disclose more or correct misconceptions about the Pixel 6 in the days to come before its release, or at the actual official launch set on October 19.

