Windows 11 System Requirements: How to Check If Your PC Can Install the New OS

Are you excited for Windows 11? The newest and latest Windows OS was officially released last October 5. Unfortunately, only compatible devices received the upgrade. Devices that do not meet Windows 11 system requirements have to wait until 2022 for the upgrade.

Lukcily for everyone, there are two online tools available for checking your device compatibility.

After six long years without an update, Windows 11 brought in a lot of improvements for Windows 10. The file size is, unfortunately, both big and heavy. For now, only limited devices would run the operating system (OS).

Full List of Windows 11 System Requirements

According to Microsoft, missing out on even one of the system requirements would automatically prevent the device from downloading Windows 11. If you are unsure of your computer's specifications, you could either your PC Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) or use online tools to check.

Here is the complete list of Windows 11 system requirements:

Device must be running on Windows 10 version 2004 or later

Processor: 1GHz or faster, with two or more cores, on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: at least 4 GB

Storage: at least 64 GB free space

System Firmware: UEFI Secure Boot capable

Trusted Platform Module: version 2.0

Graphics Card: compatible with DirectX12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: 720p HD, greater than 9' diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

Internet connection and Microsoft account

2 Online Tools to Check on Window 11 Compatibility

Cnet listed out two available online tools users could use to check for Windows 11 compatibility. To clarify, these programs need to be downloaded and installed on the device so it can run a diagnostic program and check on its eligibility. Each online tool has its own set of instructions for usage.

Microsoft PC Health Check App

To use the program, first, download the Windows Health Check app. You have to open the file, agree to its terms of service and "Install" it. Double-check if the box selected says "Open PC Health Check" and click "Finish."

On the app's home page, it would say "PC health at a glance." Select "Introducing Windows 11" and "Check now."

If the device isn't compatible, it would reply with a message, "This PC doesn't currently meet Windows 11 system requirements." There should be an explanation provided.

WhyNotWin11

The open-source app WhyNotWin11 is a health check app created by third-party developers. It has a less-friendly user interface but should potentially provide more details about compatibility issues.

According to TechRadar, users should just download the app and load it. Halfway through the process, the app would display a long list of technical jargon. The current Windows security might also alert users twice when attempting to download and load the app. Ignore it and run the app. This should quickly scan software data and provide users with an accurate answer.

Microsoft's List of Windows 11 System Specification

If both apps fail on your system check, manually compare the system specifications with the previously mentioned system requirements. For compatible devices, the Windows 11 system update should readily be available on "Windows Update Settings."



