Did You Find a Scam or Fake App in the App Store? 5 Steps to Report the Dangerous Issue to Apple

Tech giant Apple has returned its "Report a Problem" feature. The said button lets users report scam apps.

However, it is important to note that the "Report a Problem" button is only accessible for iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey, per Know Techie.

In addition, Apple stated that the button will help Apple Store to have a secure download and discover high standards for privacy, content and security, according to 9to5Mac.

Apart from the fact that only iOS 15 users can enjoy this feature, the "Report a Problem" button is only available in the U.S, Australia, Canada as well as New Zealand. Apple, however, clarified that the said feature will be available to other countries over time.

For a background information, Apple Store reviews was used to scam users, per Know Techie. In addition to this, a report from Washington Post shared that Apple's review misled users as well as allows scammers to manipulate App Store.

Moreover, the said report stated that nearly two percent of the top 1,000 grossing apps are included in the said scam. In line with this, scammers use fake reviews to rank up their App Store rankings. The said fake reviews let Apple users trust the app. The Washington Post estimated that approximately $48 million were swindled from users, including the tech giant Apple's 30 percent cut from all the app developers. Through this, several apps were removed from App Store.

This specific reason has pushed Apple to return the "Report a Problem" button through iOS 15. As mentioned, this button lets users report a scam or fraud for both paid apps as well as free In-app purchases.

5 Steps to Report Scam Apps

Know Techie has shared the steps to report a scan app in the App Store. This report will be reviewed by a human moderator.

To report an app, follow these steps:

1. Go to the "App Store" icon

2. Proceed to the app you want to report

3. Scroll to the bottom of the App Store page

4. Choose "Report a Problem"

5. Then choose "Report a scam or fraud" button

Keep in mind that once "Report a scam or fraud" was tapped, the report cannot be withdrawn. As mentioned, once a human moderator reviewed the report, the specialist will decide if the app violated App Store policies as well as Apple's terms of agreement. If the reported app was found to have violated its terms, Apple will remove the app from the platform.

Moreover, Apple is also allowing users to leave reviews for their built-in apps. This only means that users can also give their insights on Apple apps. Unfortunately, this new feature shows that Apple's built-in apps has more to improve.

Apple Allows Users to Leave Reviews on their Built-In App

As mentioned, Apple lets users provide reviews. According to Know Techie, some apps were destroyed by these ratings. The said app ratings are the following:

Apple News - 2.3 stars from 141 ratings

Texas Hold'em - 4.7 stars from 46.7 user ratings

Podcasts - 2.0 stars rating

Apple Music - 3.7 stars rating from 300 users

Translate app - 2.2 stars rating

Voice Memo - 4 stars rating

Weather - 3.7 stars rating

In relation to these reviews, 9to5Mac stated that there are no Apple apps that reached a perfect score from their users.

