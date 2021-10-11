Concerned About Your Privacy With Targeted Facebook Ads? Here's How to Stop FB From Tracking Your Data

Facebook Ads can be very helpful in times of searching for our particular needs, however, they can also be shockingly accurate in leading you towards your searches.

The social media giant has developed a targeted Facebook Ads feature that allows marketers to be in front of their targeted audience using Facebook's data. Marketers using the platform can target audiences on Facebook with a dozen different ad formats, and made possible by numerous ad targeting parameters.

What are Facebook Ads?

Facebook targeted ads are advertisements that are accessible on Facebook's advertising platform. They can show up in your Facebook feed, Messenger, and even non-Facebook apps and websites.

The Facebook targeted ads are available in a range of formats, including a single image, video, slideshows, and more, and can be tailored to very particular audiences.

Formulating your own Facebook ads is not the same as posting on your personal page. Almost everything about your Facebook advertising affects the number of visitors they drive to your site, from the wording you select to the time you place them.

According to Mailchimp, Facebook ads are sponsored messaging that businesses post on social media platforms, such as Instagram and Facebook. With that, you'll be able to craft your own message and get them in front of your audience.

The term "paid" is the most essential component of this definition.

Anyone can post for free on their personal or business Facebook profile. However, you never know who will view it. With paid Facebook targeted ads, you have the control to target a certain demographic, which lets you be as exact or as broad as you like.

Here's How to Stop Facebook From Tracking Your Data

According to Facebook, to present ads that are applicable in our daily living, Facebook Ads uses and receives data from advertisers and Facebook partners that provide them with our activity on their websites and apps, as well as some of your offline interactions, such as purchases.

However, the users always have the option to control their data privacy.

Users can select control whether they want to see ads based on their activity off of Facebook through the Data About Your Activity From Partners options in the Ad Preferences setting.

To view and change this setting, do the following:

Click in the top right section of your Facebook page. Click Settings & Privacy, and then choose Settings. In the left menu as you scroll down, click Ads. After selecting Ad Settings, proceed to then tap Data about your activity from partners. Finally, click whether you want them to use data from their partners to show you ads.

Be mindful that these settings control whether you want to use Facebook's targeted ads to show you ads tailored for you based on the data they acquired from your activities. However, turning off this Facebook setting doesn't mean you will never see an ad that is based on your activity.

