‘Eternals’ Characters and Their Superpowers: Who Are the Most Powerful Heroes?

Marvel fans are excited for the release of the movie "Eternals." Set after the Thanos arc, Marvel will introduce 10 new superheroes on Earth. Fans anticipate an awesome lore reveal from these "Eternals" characters.

However, 10 new superheroes are a lot to take in. This will be the biggest group introduced together in one movie. To properly follow through the storyline, fans should keep their eyes on the three most powerful heroes on the team.



'Eternals' Superpowers Discussed: Who Are the 'Eternals'

The "Eternals" movie adaptation would be based on the legendary comic book of Jack Kirby in 1970. However, the production team might not wholly follow all of its elements.

According to ScreenRant, Eternals are a group of immortal aliens residing on Earth. They are created by god-like beings known as the Celestials. In the comics, every Eternal has multiple powers. All of them are capable of:

Creating illusions

Flight through levitation

Shooting cosmic rays out of their hands or eyes

Super strength

Teleportation

Telepathy

Telekinesis

Matter manipulation

The superpower matter manipulation is especially worth noting. All Eternals are nearly impossible to kill because they could restore their bodies the moment it gets destroyed.

Based on the "Eternals" movie trailer, the characters won't retain all their comic book powers. Instead, each Eternal uses his or her golden cosmic energies to specialize in specific abilities.

'Eternals' Characters You Should Look Out For

Listed below are arguably the strongest Eternals in the movie. Note that these rankings are not based on raw power or combat abilities. Instead, these are possibly the most significant characters whose powers will play a huge part in the movie. Their decisions could either make or break the team, making them the "strongest" Eternals.

Sersi

Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter on a grand scale. She could take the molecules on most objects and reshape them to her will. As seen in the movie trailer, she transforms an overturned bus into a bunch of rose petals. Her powers are undoubtedly one of the most useful among the "Eternals" characters.

However, it is worth noting that she could only transmute non-living matters. The trailer never showed her transmuting people, so the previously-mentioned self-regenerative abilities might not be featured. Gemma Chan will act as Sersi.

Ikaris

Ikaris was described as "all-powerful" in the official synopsis. Out of all the Eternals, he is advertised with the most abilities, similar to the comics version of an Eternal. Ikaris is capable of flying and could shoot energy blasts from his eyes. Fans also guessed that he has super-strength.

Ikaris will be played by Richard madden. In ScreenRant's report, Madden admitted his biggest challenge as an actor was making it look effortless on screen.

Thena

Angelina Jolie's character, Thena, is definitely part of this list. Thena is the daughter of Zuras, who was the one-time leader of the Eternals in the comics. Thena's abilities make her an expert in all sorts of weapons, with her favorite being a golden spear.

As one of the earliest Eternals, Thena should bring a lot of exciting stories for the movie.

