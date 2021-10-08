'WandaVision' Costume, Season 2 and Updates: Evil Witch Agatha Harkness Spin-Off Possible, New Scarlet Witch Statue Released

WandaVision's mini collectibles are now available in the market, while Marvel Studios is working on a WandaVision Season 2 spin-off series centered on Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, based on the successful Disney+ show WandaVision.

WandaVision was a blockbuster triumph for both Disney+ and Marvel, receiving acclaim from reviewers, and becoming the first Marvel series to receive 23 Emmy nods.

Among the Emmy nominations, the series won three awards: Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the fan-favorite single "Agatha All Along."

While the huge audience is following Scarlet Witch to reappear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year, it appears that Marvel has another surprise in store for fans of the series.

WandaVision's Scarlet Witch & Vision Collectibles

As reported by ScreenRant, a new set of collectible display sculptures based on the costumes worn by the Marvel superheroes from an episode of the Disney+ series is now available for pre-order.

The scenes from WandaVision episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular," are accurately recreated in these hand-crafted sculptures. In this episode, Wanda and Vision dressed up in costumes inspired by their respective classic Marvel comic book outfits.

The sculptures depict Wanda Maximoff in her iconic Scarlet Witch costume, which she described as an attempt to resemble a "Sokovian fortune teller" in the show, along with a section of her Westview home's stairwell.

Iron Studios, a Brazilian company created in 2012, is selling the two sculptures of WandaVision costume separately. The company specializes in collecting display figures and vignettes based on popular cultural brands, such as Lord Of The Rings and Back To The Future.

WandaVision Season 2 Spinoff

Unfortunately, it's evident that Kathryn Hahn wants to take on Agatha Harkness again, but if she does, it won't be in the same framework and the same story plot.

WandaVision will not get a second season, according to Elizabeth Olsen. However, Wanda's story will traverse in other Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. This further means that if Agatha escapes her jail time, returns to Westview, and causes more trouble, it will likely happen through a crossover with another Marvel project.

According to another ScreenRant report, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are working on a spin-off series focusing on Hahn's evil witch Agatha Harkness from WandaVision.

While narrative details are presently being kept under wraps, insiders say the show will be "a dark comedy," with WandaVision chief writer Jac Schaeffer returning in the same role as executive producer and the spin-off's writer following her Emmy-nominated work on the mothership series.

Katheryn Hahn's portrayal of evil witch Agatha in WandaVision has been praised as one of the best parts of the Disney+ series, from her irritating inquisitive neighbor, to the rug pull reveal of her villainy in "Agatha All Along."

Marvel's intention to seize the opportunity in on the character's success will make the characters fans ecstatic. Nevertheless, neither Schaeffer nor Hahn did not make any comments regarding the project.

