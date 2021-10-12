Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera Leak Reveals Massive Upgrade: Magic Eraser, Advanced AI Tool Teased!

A few days before its release, the massive camera upgrade of Google 6 Pro has been leaked. The said rumor includes the camera's Magic Eraser as well as an Advanced AI tool.

Aside from that, its camera specs have also been revealed, with Google claiming that the Pixel 6 Pro has the most advanced camera among the previous releases.

Screenrant also noted that the Google Pixel 6 line-up is the most interesting smartphones made by Google.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera Details

The Google Pixel 6 Pro camera reportedly contains a 48-megapixel telephoto lens and has four times optical zoom, per Screenrant. Its Super Resolution can reach up to 20 times zoom.

Aside from that, the main camera has 50-megapixel, which claims to capture 150 percent lighter as compared to Google Pixel 5. This also means that Pixel 6 Pro captures good-quality night time photos, per GSM Arena

On the other hand, the standard Pixel 6 has the same 50-megapixel main camera. Both Pixel 6 and Pixel Pro contain a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

As mentioned, there are leaks regarding its camera features. Screenrant has shared these notable camera upgrades. The said feature includes the following:

Magic Eraser: This feature removes unwanted objects as well as photo-bombers from a captured photo. Magic Eraser also has an option to fill in the background to remove such distractions.

Face Unblur: This feature reverses the motion blur in a captured photo to sharpen the picture, which works the same as HDR+.

Skin tone Handling: On the previous Pixel models, this feature needs to have an upgrade, which the Pixel Pro 6 did.

Ever since the release of the Pixel model, Google is focusing more on its photography aspect, which is a common concern for smartphone shoppers, Screenrant furthered. Apart from its camera, Google Pixel 6 Pro's video feature is also something to look forward to.

XDA developers said that Pixel 6 Pro's main camera supports 4K resolution with 60 fps video recording.

What to Expect on Google Pixel 6 Pro

In a previous report, Google stated that the Pixel 6 Pro will have a Google Tensor processor. The said processor will emphasize its features such as speech recognition, captioning, translation and dictation, per Screenrant.

Aside from this GSM Arena added that Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor processor will accelerate photography features such as Night Sight, the new Magic Eraser, as well as the Portrait Mode.

As compared to Pixel 5's Snapdragon 765G, Pixel 6 Pro's Tensor processor also enhances its power efficiency up to 80 percent.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Release Date

Google confirmed that Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be revealed at 10 a.m. PT on October 19. The said phone will be available on the Pixel Fall Launch website.

