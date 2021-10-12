Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Durability: Can These High-End Phones Survive Accidents?

In a series of torture tests, Samsung demonstrated the durability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

If you're contemplating of acquiring a Galaxy Z Fold 3, one of the publics' main concerns regarding the Samsung Galaxy foldable phone is certainly the durability, as prior models of the folding phone have had issues.

However, Samsung has released a new video that shows some of the testing procedures that its Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones went through.

Samsung Foldable Phones

Samsung Galaxy foldable phones are no longer steeply-priced smartphone devices for users who want to try out the new foldabletechnology, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 proves just that.

While the Samsung Galaxy foldable phones are extremely affordable now, but instead, the price difference of the foldable devices back then and now have seen a difference with the Samsung Galax Fold 3 at $1,800.

The new technology of Samsung foldable phones has reached the level of functionality in which regular consumers can utilize and enjoy the devices.

Aside from the improvements in durability, of the Samsung Galaxy foldable phones, the Fold 3 phone just feels more refined in general. The Under Display Camera (UDC) is simpler to overlook than a hole punch because the hinge is less bulky, the screen wrinkle is less visible, and the UDC is less evident.

In terms of durability and performance, there used to be a major trade-off with folding phones compared to more conventional flagships.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Durability Test

According to the press release by Samsung that was accompanied by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 durability test results, the company said that the devices were tested with "high-tech, innovative tests," which apparently included "environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability, and folding test."

As reported by Sandra Stafford from Digital Trends, the Samsung phones were put into durability tests with the environmenta chamber that imitates various climates, such as cold and dry weather, to see how long they would last.

Based on the results, it does seem like the Samsung foldable devices can survive such climates.

Furthermore, the tests showed that the S Pens were unfortunately not compatible. It is also important to note that the S Pens weren't compatible with the previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip.

With that, they redesigned the Samsung foldable phones now making sure of its compatibility, adding extra space to assure functionality.

Long-Lasting and Water-Resistant, But Not Dustproof?

Meanwhile, in the folding test, robotic arms repeatedly opened and closed the devices, ensuring that they will live true to their names for years. According to the press release of Samsung: "The Galaxy Z series devices undergo rigorous folding tests to outlast 200,000 folds - or around five years of use if folded and unfolded 100 times a day."

Samsung also did a water-resistance test, which is one of the most impressive part of the durability test.

The water resistance is rated IPX8 for both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Z Flip3.

What that means is that the devices can survive in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to half an hour. They will not only live, but they'll continue to play video games even if they're submerged.

Although a drop in the bathtub will not be a problem for these devices, these phones are still not dustproof. It is advisable to protect your Samsung phones on beaches to avoid sand getting into the hinge mechanism.

If you purchase one of these phones, you'll receive an extensive list of maintenance instructions.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are substantially sturdier than prior models when it comes to protecting multiple screens. But still, the longevity of these devices depend on how users use and care for it, so it's not guaranteed that they would survive that well outside of a laboratory setup.

