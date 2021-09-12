Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy: Major Advantages and Disadvantages, Which Is Better?

Smartphones are very much integrated in our daily lives and to an extent, have become an extension of ourselves. We can do almost anything with just our smartphones, gone are the days when all it simply needed to do was receive and make calls and send and receive the occasional SMS.

In the market of smartphones, two leading brands are on the top of the list: Apple and Samsung. Both companies have a cult following of loyal customers and there would be the occasional debate as to which smartphone brand is better and sometimes more specifically, which operating system is better.

Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy: iOS vs. Android

Most iPhone and Galaxy owners are quite loyal to their respective brands, it could be the familiarity, it could be the convenience of their phone plans, or it could be because of the ecosystem of other devices in their network that just makes everything more seamless. Both Samsung and Apple have done an incredible job with their respective technologies to develop top-of-the-line devices for their customers.

Samsung has one of the most innovative smartphone hardware in the market, according to Pro vs Con. The company creates cutting-edge technologies, offering the best phone processor, cameras, and displays. They offer the best memory, ram they can fit in their phones, unlike Apple that does not offer external storage. They were the first company to mass-market OLED display and even the first to provide a curved screen on their phone. They were also the first brand to provide fingerprint and heartbeat sensors on their phone, and an iris scanner as well.

There's just so much in terms of Samsung's innovation and influence in the modern smartphone tech that it's too long to detail.

Apple can be considered the leader for phone design. The company was the first to invent touchscreen phones, first to introduce full bezel-to-bezel screens, even the first to remove the 35 mm headphone jack and offer a bidirectional port, the lightning cable, said Pro vs Con. The build quality of iPhones are premium with its glass and metal designs.

Where Apple and its iPhones shine, though, is in their operating system. Its ease of use is what makes it approachable to anyone from young to old. Android users may criticize it for its lack of customizability but that is actually why it works, the simplicity is intuitive.

Where Samsung's innovative nature focuses on the hardware, Apple leans more on its iOS. Do not let the simple nature of its interface fool you as so much goes towards developing a software that feels so easy and simple but is actually quite powerful.

Apple has also created an ecosystem with its line of devices, making connection between the different technology easy and seamless, said Honest Prod Cons. Airdrop is a very convenient feature, and so are other connectivity features allowing you to play a movie from your phone to your laptop and even to your TV.

Samsung has since created wireless connectivity between its devices more intuitive as well, but nothing as native as Apple. Samsung is a great hardware company but Android OS has some ways to go with making a significant impact on the software market, though it does offer more freedom with customization than Apple.

Security of the smartphone is also worth noting. Androids are more prone to security breeches that iPhones. This has something to do with the software Samsung rolls out and the updates or lack thereof. According to Pro vs Con, Samsung may stop providing new software updates that may include security updates after 18 months or so, when it has moved on to other newer phone projects. Apple provides continuous iOS support and updates even to its older models, until it has extended past its optimal lifespan.

Apple also boasts of some really strong security and control over its software that it is very difficult for malware and viruses to get in, especially through apps, whereas Samsung and the Google Play Store has seen its fair share of malware and virus infections for their devices.

iPhone vs. Galaxy: Which Is Better?

Both Apple and Samsung offer good smartphones for any budget, offering some really incredible features in each.

After purchasing a smartphone, the after-sale service is just as important. With software needing updates for optimum performance, the hardware may need some updating too, should anything happen to the housing or other external parts.

iPhone repair can be expensive as everything is exclusive to Apple. Samsung parts can be expensive as well but repair costs can actually be cheaper than an iPhone repair.

Both are exceptional phone companies, both offering incredible benefits when using their smartphones. The key to a great smartphone is that it works seamlessly for its user. This would mean its certain needs are met, and it would then depend whether Apple meets those needs with their iPhone more than it does Samsung with their Galaxy.

The iPhone does look like a very formidable brand that offers incredibly premium smartphones both for its hardware and software. The Galaxy smartphones offer something for everyone, no matter the budget or the individual needs. In the end, it is how the smartphone is used by the user to its full potential.

