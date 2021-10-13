AMD Radeon RX 6600 Price, Specs: Where to Buy New Graphics Card Online

AMD has finally revealed its ultimate 1080p graphics card! AMD Radeon RX 6600 specs might be a toned-down version of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, but it still has many exciting features to offer that shoudl excite avid gamers.

At a cheaper cost, the graphics card delivers ultra-graphics performance, less power consumption and relatively high-refresh rates for 1080p gaming.

It is important to keep in mind that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is a 1080p focused card. It delivers fast, smooth frame rates even with max settings at the widely-used 1920x1080 resolution. Internet sources revealed it could run at 1440p, but with a few drawbacks.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Specs: Features and Comparisons

PCWorld provided the full specs for AMD Radeon RX 6600. These are:

Architecture: RDNA 2

Manufacturing Process: 7nm

Compute units: 28

Stream processors: 1792

Game GPU Clock: Up to 2044 MHz

Boost GPU Clock: Up to 2491 MHz

Peak Single Precision Performance: Up to 8.93 TFLOPS

Peak Half Precision Performance: Up to 17.86 TFLOPS

Peak Texture Fill-Rate: Up to 279.0 GT/s

ROPs: 64

Peak Pixel Fill Rate: Up to 159.4 GP/s

AMD Infinity Cache: 32 MB

Memory: 8GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth: Up to 224 GB/s

Memory Interface: 128-bit

PCIe Interface: PCIe 4.0 x8

Board Power 132W

Compared to other graphics cards, AMD Radeon RX 6600 gains an edge in its clock speeds and power efficiency.

AMD reduced its electricity consumption by 132W, which is significantly lower when compared to the XT model and its 160W. Despite the loss, the graphics card's game clock speeds run between 2044 MHz to 2491 MHz. For reference, XT runs between 2359 MHz to 2589 MHz. Considering how both of them use RDNA 2 architecture, AMD Radeon RX 6600 is definitely a lot more power-efficient.

Read Also: 2021 MacBook Pro Leak Reveals New Design, Specs: 1080p Webcam, Shocking Pricing Teased!

However, as previously mentioned, RX 6600's ultimate performance is limited to 1080p. When forced to run at 1440p, its Infinity Cache hit rate was discovered to decrease significantly. The card would cause games to dip below 60 frames per second, forcing players to drop graphics to minimum.

Lastly, it is worth noting that RX 6600 supports all the usual AMD FidelityFX gubbins. This includes FidelityFX Super Resolution and Smart Access Memory, real-time ray tracing capabilities, AV1 video decoding, DirectX 12 Ultimate goodies, Radeon Boost and its Variable Rate Shading, Radeon Anti-Lag across all major DX APIs, FreeSync display support, AMD Link streaming to other devices and much more.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Where To Buy

AMD Radeon RX 6600 was officially announced and launched this Wednesday. According to The Verge, it retails at $329. Be warned,though, stocks are likely to sell out quickly.

The 1080p graphics card should be available on most major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Micro Center, and Newegg Shuffle. Interested consumers are recommended to visit these websites regularly and refresh their pages. Occationally try searching RX 6600 on the website and if you get lucky enough, you might see it on the listings.



Related Article: Apple AirPods Redesign to Focus on Health, to Include In-Ear Thermometer, Among Others; to be Unveiled in Unleashed Event