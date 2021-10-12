2021 MacBook Pro Leak Reveals New Design, Specs: 1080p Webcam, Shocking Pricing Teased!

With Apple on a mouthwatering binge of introducing new devices since last month, extending further to its "Unleashed" special event on October 18, fans are expecting a seismic rollout of one classic favorite: the MacBook Pro.

2021 MacBook Pro Specs: Boxier Chassis, M1X SoC, 1080p Webcam

Leaks revealed that the high-end Apple pro notebook will have its first major redesign since what has been described as a "disastrous" butterfly keyboard generation in 2016, 9to5Mac reported. These rumors show that the new MacBook Pro iteration will have a boxier chassis, HDMI port and SD card slot and a M1X Apple-developed System on a Chip (SoC), which takes the place of current Intel processors offering enhanced performance and power efficiency.

In addition, leaker @dylandkt disclosed that the MacBook Pro will carry an upscale, impressive 1080p webcam.

MacBook Pro 14 and 16:

Mini Led displays

Smaller bezels with no bottom logo

1080p webcam

Base models will have 16gb of ram and 512gb of storage

Base M1X is the same configuration for both models

Pricing will be similar between 14 and 16 inch

New charging brick — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 12, 2021

This has been the MacBook Pro's bane for years, with harsh reviews criticizing the 480p lens on the 12-inch MacBook and the FaceTime camera on the existing models. Apple might have prioritized this given its importance as users grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apple made this happen with the unveiling this year of its M1 iMac that came with an exceptional 1080p FaceTime camera. Now leaks reveal it's the MacBook Pro's turn to offer that impressive webcam.

Read Also: 2021 MacBook Pro Leaks: New 14-inch Size, Mini-LED screen, Enhanced M1 Chip Teased

MacBook Pro Specs: Memory, Storage Upgrades

Leaker @dylandkt also noted that the M1X MacBook Pro will carry standard 16GB RAM and 512 GB of storage in the 16-inch and the new 14-inch models. This is similar to the current Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro.

While Apple caught everyone's attention with the release of the M1 chip last year, the SoC had some salient weaknesses that made it unfitting for high-end pro computing. Among such drawbacks is its support of a mere 16GB RAM and only one external display. For the next-generation M1X, these limitations have been addressed, with Apple providing 32GB RAM as a build-to-offer option, 9to5Mac further noted.

As for changes in design, @dylandkt revealed that the MacBook Pro text in the bottom display bezel has been discarded to accommodate a slimmer bezel design. The notebook will also feature a mini-LED display, akin to the 2021 iPad Pro.

Pricing, the leaker said, will be "similar between 14 and 16 inch (models)".

New Mac Minis, AirPods 3 Expected in Apple 'Unleashed' Event

Apple's "Unleashed" event will take place at 10am PT/1pm ET on October 18, with the broadcast live from the Apple Park at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. The event name appears to refer to the revolutionary rollout of the new M1X MacBook Pro notebooks.

The event marks the second straight year Apple will hold a completely virtual launch in October due to the pandemic.

"Unleashed" will be live-streamed on the Apple website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple is expected to introduce the much-anticipated M1X MacBook Pro-both the 16-inch and new 14-inch models using the M1X SoC. In addition, the company could also unveil a new Mac mini with offerings similar to the M1X MacBook Pro, bearing 64 GB RAM, 10-core CPU, and 16 or 32 graphics cores.

It also expected to announce macOS Monterey's official release date and, possibly, unveil the new AirPods 3, which has been rumored for over a year to be released this fall.

Related Article: New MacBook Pro: Ultra-Thin Bezels Possibly in the Works