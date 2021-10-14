Lost Your iPhone in a Dark Room? Secret Apple Watch Feature Makes Finding It Way Easier!

Have you ever had that moment when you misplaced your iPhone in a dim room? If you are curious about how to locate it, a TikTok video showed that users can find lost iPhones in dark places through an Apple Watch.

TikTok user @frankmcshan explained the step-by-step process on how to locate a misplaced iPhone in the dark. As of writing, the video has garnered more than 1 million views with over 70,000 likes.

How to Locate iPhone Using Apple Watch

McShan is known for his tips and tricks videos that he shares on his TikTok account. Aside from this, he also writes for a renowned Tech website.

In a previous report, he released a video teaching iPhone users how to unlock their iPhone without lifting a single finger. Unfortunately, this feature is only available on Apple's "Voice Control" feature and not accessible on through Siri.

Now, McShan has shared another step-by-step process for a useful Apple feature that helps users having a hard time finding their device in a dark place.

1. Swipe up to see the Apple Watch "Control Center."

2. Tap and hold the "iPhone Ping" button for few seconds. Upon pressing the said button, the lost iPhone will ping and blink its flashlight at the same time.

Keep in mind that this might distract people around the iPhone because of its loud alert noise. Unfortunately, it is not possible to remove the said alert noise, as shared by Cult of Mac.

However, if a user completely loses their iPhone, there are other ways to locate the said device, according to Wiki How.

Find My iPhone : This is a built-in app for every Apple device. The tech giant has shared a detailed step-by-step process on how to use this feature.

: This is a built-in app for every Apple device. The tech giant has shared a detailed step-by-step process on how to use this feature. Google Timeline : This is available for both Apple and Android device. Google Timeline will only locate the device if the locator is enabled.

: This is available for both Apple and Android device. Google Timeline will only locate the device if the locator is enabled. GPS Tracking Application: There are several apps available on App Store to download. Some of the said application includes LocaToWeb , GPS Phone Tracker , Find My Friends , and Glympse .

In addition to this, if the stated ways did not resolve the users' needs, they still have access to their iCloud account to this link.

3 Other Useful Apple Watch Apps You Should Know

Aside from the said helpful Apple Watch feature in locating an iPhone, there are other useful features that users must know, per Wareable.

3. Unlock iPhone While Wearing Mask

This feature is available in Apple Watch that has watchOS 7.4. Keep in mind that it will not be enabled automatically. To use this feature, head to the users' iPhone "Settings," choose "Face ID and Passcode," toggle "Unlock with Apple Watch" then "Accept the warning."

2. Wash Hands Properly

Same with unlocking iPhone while wearing a mask, this feature is also available on watchOS 7. During this pandemic, hand washing is also a suggested precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To enable this, head to "Settings," tap "General" then toggle "Handwashing," This feature will remind users if they wash their hands properly.

1. Send Your Location

If users do not have time to reply, then this feature is designed for those people. Tap the Message conversation, then "Force Touch" its display, and tap the "Send location."

