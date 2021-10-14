iPhone 14 Video Teases Rumored Design: Notchless, Bumpless Camera Design Revealed!

A video is circulating online showing the things expected on the new iPhone 14. In the video, the rumored notchless design and removal of camera bump in the upcoming Apple flagship was showcased.

Aside from the new camera design, there are other interesting features that consumers must watch out for the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Rumored Design

In a previous report, Apple will reportedly be limiting its iPhone 13 production by millions due to chip shortage and supply chain issues, which will greatly affect most consumers this coming Christmas season. Aside from the breathtaking new products that the tech giant will be releasing before the year ends, there are also other new exciting devices that consumers must look forward to next year.

Among the said new Apple devices is the upcoming iPhone 14.

According to BGR, iPhone 13 is a compelling upgrade but its design is just the same with the iPhone 12. However, the iPhone 14 would reportedly have the biggest design revamp since the iPhone X released a few years ago. Notable leaker John Prosser said that the new device will look like an iPhone 4 crossed with an iPhone 12, per Tom's Guide.

In addition to this, several reports claim that the new iPhone will be notch-less.

Months ago, both well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claimed that the iPhone 14 will be notch-free. Since it will be removed, this will be replaced by a punch-hole selfie camera.

Aside from the notch-less front, Prosser added that iPhone 14 will remove its camera bump at the back. This only means that the new device will be seamless. Prosser also clarified that at least one of the iPhone 14 lineups will have a hole-punch cutout in its front-facing camera. There are no updates if this change will be on Pro models or in the standard version, per BGR.

However, Prosser said that the Pro models will have a Face ID tech under iPhone 14's display. There are also rumors circulating that its volume buttons will be circular.

On the other hand, Kuo stated that Apple will be ousting its mini versions and will just have a two-option size, according to 9To5Mac. The said size option will be 6.1-inches and 6.7-inches. Kuo added that there are chances that iPhone 14 will be offered into four versions. This will include the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14: Camera, Specs, and Display

Aside from the exciting seamless design, here are some gathered information for the iPhone 14 so far.

Camera

The new Apple device will have 48MP rear cameras, which is a big leap from iPhone 13's 12MP rear cameras. Tom's Guide furthered that Apple is working on a periscope-style zoom camera.

Specs

There are reports saying that the upcoming iPhone 14 will have an A16 chip, which offers a significant boost in both graphics and processor performance beating the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip.

Display

As mentioned, the latest iPhone will only have two options. Aside from this, one of the lineups will reportedly have an LTPS display, which means that a 60Hz panel is expected, per Tom's Guide.

