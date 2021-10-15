'America's Big Deal' USA Network: Where to Watch Joy Mangano's New Show for Free

A new reality TV Series will be showcasing entrepreneur's business pitches on stage. Called "America's Big Deal," which is inspired by "Shark Tank," known business personalities will also be included in the show.

However, it has a major twist.

'America's Big Deal' USA Network Series: Everything You Need to Know

According to The Streamable, "America's Big Deal" will let entrepreneurs take the stage to present their business pitch in just three minutes. As mentioned, it has a similarity to "Shark Tank," but this new show will let audience buy the pitched products without going to their retail stores.

Every week, four entrepreneurs will be given a chance for their product to go on air.

Once the entrepreneurs pitched their products, viewers at home can scan the code of the item flashed on-screen. Upon scanning the code, consumers can purchase the item real time. Keep in mind that all items are available online and ready to ship.

Entrepreneurs who accumulated the highest sale wins the competition. Moreover, winners will have an opportunity to secure a deal of any amount needed to expand their business. Through the help of the well-known business companies, the deal will be made possible. The retail giants included are HSN, Macy's, Lowe's and QVC. In addition to this, a panel of executive judges will be coming from the mentioned company.

"America's Big Deal" is produced by Joy Mangano and will be hosted by Scott Evans.

For background information of the producer, Joy Mangano is the Miracle Mop inventor and known as the home-shopping star. When it comes to her expertise, Mangano pointed out that she's been doing this business for 30 years.

"I've been standing on that stage for 30 years, so I bring expertise to this because I come from that world. And you combine that with ... people who are entrepreneurs and have great ideas and great products across every category, people from all over the country - I mean, it's just such a wonderful culmination." Mangano furthered on Newsday.

Aside from this, she will also appear as a panelist on "America's Big Deal," in which she will be representing both home-shopping networks HSN and QVC.

Where to Watch Joy Mangano's New Show for Free

The series will be able to give small businesses an opportunity to reach many people and sell product successfully.

For those curious about where to watch USA Network's "America's Big Deal," The Streamable has shared streaming providers that offers Live TV Streaming. They added that five of the providers can be streamed using an Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Web.

The said providers are fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

"America's Big Deal" premiered on Thursday.

