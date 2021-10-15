PS5 Pro Release Date, Price, Specs: Will PlayStation 5 Upgrade Feature Zen 4 CPU, Support 8K Gaming?

It has been a year since the PS5 has been released, but fans are still looking for ways to have the Sony console as it remains difficult to purchase due to high demand and low supply. Luckily, Sony Interactive Entertainment is expected to release an upgraded version of it, the PS5 Pro, in the next couple of years.

Several rumors have been circulating online that the new console will have more than 4K resolution.

PS5 Pro Specs and Hardware

According to Game Revolution, the PS5 Pro is rumored to feature a new AMD APU as well as an updated CPU or GPU. The said new processor is claimed to be faster than the PS5's AMD Zen 2-based CPU, which only operates at 3.5GHz.

Meanwhile, Cnet added to the speculation that it is possible to have RDNA 3-architecture GPUs and a Zen 4 architecture for the new console, which will greatly support possible 8K gameplay.

In addition to the said rumor, reputable YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead previously released a video explaining in detail the things to expect on the new PS5 Pro. He speculated that the console could be advertised based on its 8K-resolution together with Sony's 8K TVs. The YouTuber added that this 8K gaming resolution is not that a fascinating upgrade, in which Tom's Guide agreed that a faster frame rate is much better.

Keep in mind that Sony has not released a statement confirming these speculations.

However, Tom's Guide also hypothesized that the PS5 Pro could have a similarity with PS4 Pro when it comes to rendering. The new console will probably use a checkerboard rendering and up-mixing method to produce an 8K resolution from a rendered low-resolution one.

Read Also: AI Takeover Finally Happening? Research Reveals Why People Hate Talking to People in Customer Service

PS5 Pro Release Date and Price

In addition to the specs and hardware rumors, YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead also speculated that the PS5 Pro will be launched between 2023 and 2024, with a price range between $600 to $700, per Cnet. He added that Sony could be release a PS5 Slim by the end of 2022.

PlayStation Showcase September 2021 Recap

In case you missed the previous PlayStation Showcase last September 9, Screen Rant has shared some of the games that fans should watch out for.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (Gearbox Software): This will be available on March 25, 2022.

Forspoken (Square Enix, Luminous Productions): This will be launched on Spring 2022.

Rainbow Six Extraction (Ubisoft) : This will be presented in January 2022.

Grand Theft Auto 5 & GTA Online (Rockstar): This will be offered in March 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks): This will be accessible next year but there is no specific month provided

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montréal): This will be launched on October 26, 2021

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital): This will be released in March 2022.

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio): In a previous report, no specific date of the release was mentioned since it has been postponed due to several reasons.

Related Article: 'God of War: Ragnarok' Delay Explained: New Release Date, Storyline and MORE