Apple iOS 15 Hidden Feature: How to Add Background Music Even While Listening to Songs

Do you love hearing some relaxing white noise while listening to your favorite music? Then a hidden feature of iOS 15 will be perfect for you. A TikTok video unveiled that users could enable this feature on their iPhones.

TikTok user @frankmcshan has shared a detailed process to add background music on your iPhone. Keep in mind that this feature will only work for those iPhones that have an iOS 15 system.

How to Enable Background Music While Listening to Songs

In case you do not know, McShan is known for his tips and tricks videos that he publishes on his TikTok account. He already has almost 2 million followers, with more than 42 million video likes.

As mentioned, McShan has shared a hidden iOS 15 feature that allows iPhone users to have both white noise and good music. Before following the process below, you must upgrade your iPhone to iOS 15. For those who do not know, iOS 15 was released last September 20.

1. Head to "Settings."

2. Choose "Control center."

3. Then include "Hearing" in your "Control center."

4. In the "Control center," users may choose one of the six background noises to play. This includes Balanced Noise, Dark Noise, Bright Noise, Stream, Rain, and Ocean.

5. Users can also adjust the volume of the background noise they want to incorporate with their favorite music.

Apart from McShan’s video, Mashable has also released a process that toggles the said feature.

1. Go to iPhone’s “Settings"

2. Scroll down to “Accessibility"

3. Scroll down to the “Hearing” options, then tap the “Audio/Visual” button

4. Switch on the “Background Sounds” below the “Headphone Accommodations” to have an overlook of the feature’s settings

5. Lastly, toggle to turn on the “Background Sounds"

Read Also: NASA Hubble Images: Space Telescope Captures Stunning Photo of Spiral Starburst Galaxy

3 Hidden Features of iOS 15 That You Should Know

Aside from the interesting background music feature that the tech giant has released, Macworld has also shared some of the hidden features of iOS 15 that you must know.

3. Translate Everything

In this feature, you will be able to translate any text you wish to understand. The translate feature works on any app that the iPhone has.

1. Choose and hold the block of texts that you wish to translate

2. Tap the "Translate" option on the pop-up menu

3. Once tapped, a warning will appear informing you that the chosen texts will be sent to Apple to process

4. Lastly, tap "Continue"

After choosing the "Continue" option, the translated text will appear and will give you options to change the language, copy the translated text and more.

2. Set Recovery and Legacy Contact

Since both Apple ID and iCloud account accumulate important information, Apple has released a feature where you could choose someone to help them access these accounts if the owner lost their access.

1. Open "Settings" then tap Apple ID

2. Choose "Password and Security"

3. Tap the "Account Recovery"

4. From "Account Recovery," an "Add Recovery Contact" will appear which will let you include the chosen contact

The chosen contact will be able to access all your data. Keep in mind that account owners could set a reset password to secure the account. If someone tries to open your account, a reset password will be sent to the chosen contact and the account will be locked out from the account owner's phone.

1. Choose Test Size

This feature will help you adjust the font size on every app you want. To add this feature to your control center, head to "Settings," tap "Control Center" then scroll down to include the "Text Size" option.

Related Article: iPhone 13 ProMotion Display Is Perfect for 'Genshin Impact': 120 FPS Mode Revealed!