iPhone 13 ProMotion Display Is Perfect for 'Genshin Impact': 120 FPS Mode Revealed!

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro users received a major upgrade on their "Genshin Impact" games recently. miHoyo took advantage of the ProMotion display technology and delivered the first-ever 120 FPS mode on mobile!

"Genshin Impact" is a popular action role-playing game developed and published by miHoYo. The game is free to play, which contributed to its massive popularity among fans.

It is also worth noting that in WWDC 2021, "Genshin Impact" was recognized as the best in "Visuals & Graphics in game" at Apple Design awards. Apple said the game has "heart-pounding battle scenes and far-reaching landscapes" that "push the visual frontier for mobile gaming," per 9to5mac.

"Genshin Impact" gamers will recognize the truth behind those words. The game has an open-world design packed with details and graphics. Many are already excited for the 120 FPS gameplay, which might enhance the overall immersive experience.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro 'Genshin Impact': 120 FPS Mode Revealed!

According to 9to5mac, only Apple users with iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPad Pro (2nd generation and later) will experience the 120 FPS "Genshin Impact" gameplay. This is because the game would be linked up to the feature ProMotion display.

ProMotion display technology boosts the mobile device refresh rate up to 120 Hz. This means developers could adjust their games to run at 120 frames per second (FPS). Luckily, "Genshin Impact" is one of the few games upgraded for ProMotion technology. The update should have been available by version 2.2.

On a photo by GSMarena, miHoyo mentioned the "Genshin Impact" update as follows:

Version 2.2 "Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog" is now available

New Character: Thoma

New Area: Tsurumi Island

New Events: Version Main Event "Labyrinth Warriors," "Shadow of the Ancients"

New Stories: New Hangout Events

New Weapons: Polar Star, Akuoumaru, Wavebreaker's Fin, Mouun's Moon

New Monsters: Rifthound Whelp, Rifthound

New Function: 120 FPS option for some devices

As previously mentioned, the 120 FPS gameplay will be limited to iPhone 13 Pro and iPad Pro models. Apple users with a different device will have the same frame rate option as Android, PlayStation and PC at 30 to 60FPS.

Some gamers are feeling hopeful the 120 FPS might be enabled on other platforms later this year.

'Genshin Impact' Version 2.2 Update

After updating their game to the latest version, "Genshin Impact" gamers should consider participating in the Version 2.2 events. Here are some of the biggest highlights to look forward to:

Event Character Banner "Farewell of Snezhnaya": Four characters will get a drop-rate boost in the limited banner.

Event Weapon Banner "Epitome Invocation": Seven weapons will get a drop-rate boost in the limited banner.

In-Game Event "Tuned to the World's Sounds": Duet with seven characters in a rhythm game and earn rewards.

In-Game Event "Labyrinth Warriors": A combat event with event-exclusive rewards.

Character Hangouts Added: Series III, Stories for Thoma and Sayu

