Twitch Data Breach, Payout List Leak: Live Streaming Service Drops Update on Exposed Passwords

Was your password exposed in the Twitch Data Breach 2021? The live streaming platform says no. However, experts warned that all Twitch streamers should still take immediate actions to protect themselves from opportunistic cybercriminals.

After much investigation, Twitch released a new statement denying the severity of its recent hacking. They said confidential data like login credentials and passwords remain safe in their system.

In their blog, the company said: "The exposed data primarily contained documents from Twitch's source code repository, as well as a subset of creator payout data. We've undergone a thorough review of the information included in the files exposed and are confident that it only affected a small fraction of users and the customer impact is minimal."

Twitch Leak Payout List: Massive Data Breach

Recently, Twitch faced one of its biggest issues: a major data breach in its system. A hacker leaked three years' worth of confidential data that included Twitch payout list, source code, and internal cybersecurity red teaming tools.

We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available. Thank you for bearing with us. — Twitch (@Twitch) October 6, 2021

The hacker said the attack was to "foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space (because Twitch) is a disgusting toxic cesspool," per ZDNet. Even worse, the attacker labeled the leak "part one," implying there could be more.

Days after the controversy, streamers waited anxiously for an update from Twitch. They expressed concern about user privacy and security, with several also asking how to secure their accounts from future attacks.

Fortunately, the most recent investigation report said no passwords were exposed. Twitch said, "we are also confident that systems that store Twitch login credentials, which are hashed with bcrypt, were not accessed, nor were full credit card numbers or ACH / bank information," per the blog post.

Twitch undoubtedly suffered massive damage from the breach. However, they are doing what they can to improve user safety and security immediately. They released a few updates that should also help users secure their accounts.

Twitch Data Breach: How to Secure a Twitch Hacked Account

Twitch tweeted "out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys." New stream keys were also provided for users. Full instructions are available in this link provided.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys. You can get your new stream key here: https://t.co/Lby1wfS0Ss. For more information, please visit the Twitch blog: https://t.co/JDXlpO0pY4 — Twitch (@Twitch) October 7, 2021

Affected users should also consider changing passwords and activating two-factor authentication (2FA). Full details are available in this article.

Change your password: Despite Twitch's assurance that passwords remained safe, now would be the best time to change your password. To do this, head over to "Settings," "Security and Privacy" and then click "Change Password."

Activate 2FA: When enabled, only users who have access to their physical smartphone can open their account. 2FA is found in "Settings," "Security and Privacy" and "Set Up Two-Factor Authentication." Click on "Enable 2FA" and follow the instructions provided.

