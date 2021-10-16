Google Pixel 6 vs. iPhone 13: Specs, Performance, and Which Is Better?

Google Pixel 6 will finally come out this October 19.

However, buyers might possibly be facing a dilemma on what phone to buy. It's the age old question: Do you get an iPhone or an Android device.

So, here is run own between the differences of both the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.

Powering Google

Based on the information revealed by Google about the Google Pixel 6, it shows that the new Tensor system-on-chip that will power Google's phone will fall short of Apple and Samsung's top flagships.

Despite the obvious performance disparity between the Pixel 6 and phones powered by either Apple's A15 Bionic or Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 hardware for Samsung, Google is most likely not concerned about these metrics.

With that being placed, it'ss more likely that Google is using the Tensor chipset for factors other than great performance.

Google Pixel 6 benchmarks vs iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21

The general performance of the Google phone in issue received a single-core score of 1,027 and a multi-core result of 2,706, according to Tom's Guide website.

That's a significant improvement over last year's Pixel 5, which used a Snapdragon 765G processor that is often found in midrange phones rather than flagships.

The Pixel 5 received 596 single-core and 1,617 multicore scores, respectively.

While this is a significant improvement for Google's new Pixel, it still pales in comparison to the scores achieved by some of the most popular flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by a Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, achieved a single-core score of 1,084 and a multicore score of 3,302.

The A15 Bionic silicon in Apple's new iPhones produced even more dramatic outcomes. The iPhone 13 scored 1,684 on single-core and 4,129 on multicore.

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 Leak Reveals Display, Camera Setup, Power Specs

What this says about the Pixel 6's Tensor silicon

So far, all of the work on Tensor has been on the chip's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), rather than the CPU or GPU.

The TPU will be in charge of tasks involving artificial intelligence and machine learning; because the TPU is such an important part of Tensor's pipeline, many jobs will be routed through it.

This will allow the CPU to concentrate on improving performance and battery life.

It also implies that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be capable of duties like sophisticated photo processing and voice-activated instructions.

Google Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13: Price and availability

As compared by GSMARENA, the iPhone 13 series have been in the market for quite some time and the price comes as no surprise.

The prices for the iPhone 13 series are somehow the same as the previous iPhone 12 series.

However, the iPhone 13 mini starts at around $699, and the iPhone 13 is at $799. Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $999 and $1,099.

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 still has not released the official price for the devices.

However, based on rumors circulating online, the smaller Pixel 6 will start at $699, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro would cost $899. Last year's Pixel 5, which was the only model available, had a price value of $699.

In addition, Google has announced that the Pixel 6 family would be priced as a premium flagship, so expect to pay $1,000 or more.

Google Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13: Design

The Google Pixel 6 specs in design are radically departing from its past design aesthetic. The Pixels have stayed with a muted style, except for certain odd colors, including blue, orange, and pink. The Pixel 6 will utterly defy this trend.

In Google's official renders, not only is there a tri-color design, but there is also a big camera bar that spans the width of the phones.

It's definitely a look, although it's polarizing among Android and Pixel lovers so far, which is definitely something new and different exciting for the user.

Furthermore, Apple's iPhone 13 specs design has primarily stated the same with its previous iPhone 12 devices.

Related Article: Google Pixel, Pixel XL Release Date Leaked; Flagship To Feature New 4K Chromecast