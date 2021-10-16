New 'GTA 6' Leaks Debunk Dr. Dre Collab, Teases Massive Graphics Upgrade Instead

Earlier this year, there was big widespread speculation regarding GTA 6. Many believed that Dr. Dre will become a character in GTA 6 after being recruited by Rockstar Games.

Multiple fans believed this may turn out to be true. Unfortunately, the "leak" on which the rumor has been proven fake.

Grand Theft Auto and Dr. Dre

These GTA leaks type of rumors originated in July when it was revealed that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, had registered the site in rapponator.com.

With that, Grand Theft Auto fans quickly assumed that Dr. Dre and Rockstar Games were collaborating again, and it appears that they really are, although not on GTA 6, as many thought it would be.

As reported by Comicbook, Tez2, a Rockstar Games insider, pointed out on Twitter that it appears that Rockstar Games and Dr. Dre are indeed collaborating again, but this time for GTA Online, with an update due in December.

On the contrary, it is possible that Dr. Dre is currently working with Rockstar Games with the music for GTA 6. And seeing Dr. Dre and the game developers working so closely, it's not exactly impossible that they will collaborate for the sixth installment of the popular game franchise.

GTA Leaks

It is undeniable that there would still be a long wait before GTA 6 will come out.

However, it has never hindered fans to find bread crumbs of clues and updates all over the internet for more information about the game.

It's no secret that GTA 6 is one of the most eagerly awaited titles of all time, and despite Rockstar's reluctance to officially announce the game, there have been several leaks found online.

Unfortunately many have proven to be untrue.

One crumb that the fans found out was the Rockstar job listing that was posted.

Fans speculated they might be really serious about taking the game to the next level and hiring more people, or that they just made it public to tease the fans about the game.

Read Also: 'GTA 5,' 'GTA Online' for PS5 Confirmed; But 'GTA 6' Release Date Could be Delayed! [RUMOR]

GTA Leaks New Artist

According to The Sun, The position is for a VFX artist at the studio, and given that GTA 6 is the next game we're all looking forward to, there is a huge probability that the new hire will work on it.

This is obviously unconfirmed, so take it with a grain of salt. Still, the fans might be in for a treat.

It was stated that the successful applicant will "assist to bring extra life to the environment, characters, weaponry, vehicles, and more," according to the job description.

Rockstar wants to improve its visual effects to greater heights and create a more immersive believable universe.

In terms of in-game effects, this translates to things like insects buzzing around the player and rain falling off structures.

Small details like that are nice, and then the next section should really pique your interest: large-scale destructive events, such as skyscrapers collapsing, are also discussed.

It's possible that this is referring to cinematics, but if it's a gameplay event, it may be referring to some spectacular in-game action.

Related Article: Pirated 'GTA 5,' 'NBA 2K19' Games Infect PCs With Crypto-Mining Malware: How to Remove Crackonosh