'GTA 5,' 'GTA Online' for PS5 Confirmed; But 'GTA 6' Release Date Could be Delayed! [RUMOR]

"Grand Theft Auto" fans are angry, disappointe, and frustrated with Rockstar Games. After long months of waiting, developers announced another delay in the franchise. "GTA V" and "GTA Online" are now scheduled to arrive on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 in March 2022. However, this could also mean that the "GTA 6" release date is even further off than expected.

Rockstar Games promised "GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced" editions for the flagship gaming consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S early this year. No content details were revealed, so the "GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced" upgrades were left to players' imagination. According to TechRadar, many expect 4K graphics and 60 FPS.

'GTA 5,' 'GTA Online' for PS5 Confirmed: March 2022 Release Date

Rockstar Games made its official announcement during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. The video game company delayed the "GTA V" and "GTA Online" release date from its initial schedule of November 2021 to March 2022. The announcement was paired with a new gameplay trailer tweeted below.

GTAV and GTA Online will now arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S March 2022.



Featuring technical and graphical improvements across the entire experience including performance enhancements for select vehicles in GTA Online, and so much more: https://t.co/ZO7N0i8S0w pic.twitter.com/gIrXn6fFQX — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 9, 2021

From the trailer, Rockstar Games said, "Welcome back to Los Santos, with improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, seamless character switching, explosive action, and much more. Also experience Grand Theft Auto Online. Coming to PlayStation 5 March 2022."

Fans Frustrated With Another 'GTA' Delay

Fans voiced their frustration through social media channels, particularly on YouTube. They found two notable issues with this delay.

First, it is unclear why an eight-year-old game would receive such a lengthy delay. Based on available trailers and leaks, "GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced" for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is just a remaster. Scenes posted on the trailer are the same story plots used for the "GTA 5" PS3, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Second, YouTuber MrBossFTW highlighted issues with the latest "GTA 5" trailer. He said the trailer was too generic, with no concrete promises on the gameplay improvements. The "seamless character switching" might be an exciting addition to the incoming game. However, it is the only notable feature in the trailer. The rest are just "giant buzz words."



To emphasize, Rockstar Games never even confirmed if "GTA 5" and "GTA Online" would support 4k graphics!

For what it's worth, Rockstar Games did highlight a promotional event for the games on March 2022. According to their blogpost, PlayStation Plus members will get GTA$1,000,000 every month on the PlayStation 4 version of GTA Online until the launch for PS5. Users can claim their reward on PlayStation Store.

It also included the note, "the new standalone version of GTA Online will be available to download for free, exclusive to PlayStation 5, for the first three months from launch in March 2022 (Does not require GTAV to play).

Probably Not Ready, 'GTA 6' Release Date Delayed

With all these ongoing delays and issues, TechRadar said it is logical to think that "GTA 6" would also get delayed.

For now, the "GTA 6" release date was rumored to be some time in 2024 or 2025. Players, unfortunately, have another long wait ahead of them for the official launch of Rockstar Games.

