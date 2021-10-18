'Squid Game' Netflix Success Sparks 42x Massive Earning: $21.4 Million Budget to Near Billion!

According to the latest report, Netflix's global hit series "Squid Game" will generate nearly $900 million. It only means that its earnings will be 42 times higher than its production cost.

Since it is a global hit, several countries are doing activities inspired by the series.

Bloomberg reported that Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game" is on pace to earn nearly $900 million. In the internal document the site provided, it also unveiled that the production cost for the series is only $21 million or around $2.4 million per episode. This figure is considered cheaper than other Netflix shows.

Business Insider furthered that the "Squid Game" series is the most-watched original show from Netflix, with more than 100 million people watching it for at least two minutes. It defeats "Bridgerton," which was viewed by more than 80 million Netflix subscribers. This only means that Netflix is getting a positive return on its investment, with the show better than "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" that cost around $13 million and $12 million per episode, respectively.

For background information on the said series, "Squid Game" is composed of people deep in debt competing to win a huge cash prize. To earn this, players must win several games to move on to the next round. Unfortunately, players who failed the game will be brutally killed.

In relation to the watch hours, Bloomberg stated that the streaming giant believes that more than 80 percent of people who watched "Squid Game" lasted at least 75 minutes and more than 80 million people finished the series less than a month since it was streamed online.

Since it is a successful series, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk shared he is still thinking of ideas that he could possibly include on its Season 2.

"But there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed. For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I'd like to explore that storyline - what is going on between those two brothers?," Dong-hyuk shared on The Hollywood Reporter.

'Squid Game' Global Hit

As mentioned, the "Squid Game" was adapted by many countries, including Beijing and Indonesia. In Beijing, a bakery held a contest similar to the series' carving of shapes in a dalgona candy, per Reuters. Winners of the said game would win 58 yuan or $9.

While in Indonesia, they did the famous "red light, green light" game in a café, per Channel News Asia. Same with the rules of the said game, customers will run through a course and then stop at the sound of commands in Korean. Winners and losers of the said game will not have any prize since it is merely created for fun. In addition to this, the café owner said that they adopted the said game to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

