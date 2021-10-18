NFL Star Tom Brady Tricks Everyone With 'Trade' Demand: It's All About Cryptos!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen trolled the internet with their latest tweets. Fans got hyped on Bundchen's "time for a trade?" comment to her husband, which ended up as an FTX crypto trading advertisement.

Many fans still feel bitter about Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots. According to USA Today, the legendary quarterback left due to contract issues. This signaled the end of his two-decade career with the Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady moved over to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won the Super Bowl in his first season. However, despite his success, Brady seemed to find problems in other factors.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Troll Tweets

Last Saturday, Brady tweeted "missing the fall this year," possibly referring to the cool weather in New England compared to Tampa's heat. His wife quoted the original tweet with a question "time for a trade?"

Time for a trade? https://t.co/V1m4EHpUvX — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 16, 2021

The question ignited fan hopes on the return of the quarterback legend or his departure from Tapma Bay. The New York Post even listed some of the funniest reactions linked to this tweet.

Some Patriot fans are really hoping for a Brady return.

Patriots fans right now: pic.twitter.com/gxsc8fHaVh — Does it really matter? (@HitmanSK47) October 16, 2021

Tampa fans, meanwhile, are arguing against this "trade in" decision.

However, Brady's response was completely unexpected.

NFL Star Tom Brady Tweets All About Cryptos! The FTX Trading

On Monday evening, Brady tweeted a crypto trading advertisement for FTX. The one-minute advertisement made fun of the whole "time for a trade?" fiasco by Brady and Bundchen.

As seen on the video clip, actors portrayed fans feeling the hype and preparing for the "return" that was never a reality. The advertisement ended with a caption "trade everything but Tom Brady."

Joking aside, Brady talking about cryptocurrency is not completely unexpected. He already showed his support for various cryptos like Dogecoin and Bitcoin. Earlier this year, he even joked about "not using laser eyes" on the market. Keep in mind that his current profile picture still features the said laser eyes.

Brady and Bundchen's tweets earned both applause and contempt from fans. Some saw it as a clever ploy, while others thought it was insensitive. Memes and Gifs flooded its comment section.

At the time of writing, the FTX advertisement tweet has already gained 2,043 retweets, 737 quote tweets and 18.7 thousand likes in less than 24 hour after it first got posted.

