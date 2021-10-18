'Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Requirements Released Ahead of Release, and it's HEFTY! Plus, Here's a Look at the Costumes In-Game

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" video game is coming sooner than expected.

But before the game's release costumes from "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" have leaked, displaying a variety of creative pieces that represent the team's comic and live-action background.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Game Requirements

The system requirements for "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" have been revealed on the game's Steam website, and some of them aren't very high for a game that will launch with a slew of PC-specific graphical enhancements.

A GTX 1060 or a Radeon RX 570 is the minimum GPU required, but a GTX 1660 Super or an RX 590 is suggested. On the other side, you'll need 150GB of free space to install what is likely to be a short single-player game.

Furthermore, to put things in context, "Hitman 2" with all DLC, which is effectively the entire first game and weighs in at 149GB, is just ahead of it.

When compared to some of the other largest PC install sizes, it's still behind "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" and "Warzone" at 231GB, but ahead of "Microsoft Flight Simulator," which includes the entire globe but is just 127GB.

Listed below are the PC requirements for the "Guardians of the Galaxy," as published by PC Gamers.

Minimum requirements:

The Marvel game requires an operating system and a 64-bit processor

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen TM 5 1400 / Intel® Core TM i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon TM RX 570

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended system for Guardians of the Galaxy game requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows® 10 64 bit Build 1803

Processor: AMD Ryzen TM 5 1600 / Intel® Core TM i7-4790

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Super / AMD Radeon TM RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 150 GB available space

Read Also: 'WandaVision' Costume, Season 2 and Updates: Evil Witch Agatha Harkness Spin-Off Possible, New Scarlet Witch Statue Released

Costume Look For Marvel video games

As reported by ScreenRant, each cosmetic costume in "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" has also been released ahead of its launch, revealing different styles from each character's comic and film history.

The player assumes the role of Star-Lord in the upcoming sci-fi superhero game created by Eidos-Montréal, and is tasked with leading a squad of extraterrestrial outlaws.

The game will contain a variety of skins for each character, with many of them based on their live-action appearances in recent MCU films, or influenced by their classic comic book costumes.

"Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" will have a variety of clothes for each hero. A lot of these looks will be based on specific designs from Marvel Comics history, and the game's reconstruction of these clothes appears to be extremely realistic.

Gamora, for example, will be able to dress up in clothes based on numerous comic storylines, such as Black Vortex Alpha from 2015, Infinity Gauntlet from 2015, and the Gamora solo series from 2016.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista's live-action portrayal of the extraterrestrial warrior is closely mirrored in the design.

YouTuber Somewhat Awesome Games has shown every cosmetic skin used in "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" in a purported leak. All five members of Marvel's misfit squad have several skins to choose from. However, the playable character Star-Lord has the most.

Many of the clothing is based on specific comic events, such as Groot's attire from the Annihilation: Conquest event in 2007, or Drax's suit from The Thanos Imperative in 2010.

Each character also has a single MCU-inspired skin, as well as several original designs made particularly for the game by Eidos-Montréal.

Every costume also comes with an in-universe description and a source of inspiration, which is a little but significant addition.

Related Article: 'Doctor Who' Season 13 Trailer Hypes Up the Baddies! Release Date, Guest Stars, Storyline, Enemies, and MORE!