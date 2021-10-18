Amazon $3000 Signing Bonus for Seasonal Employees; But What About Its Working Conditions?

Amazon plans to hire additional 150,000 employees to meet customers' needs this coming holiday season.

To lure more applicants, the e-commerce company is offering up to $3,000 signing bonus and other perks. Despite the previous working condition complaints, Amazon will still provide a competitive salary and benefits for employees.

Amazon $3000 Signing Bonus for Seasonal Workers

According to Business Wire, Amazon has announced an employment opportunity for everyone of various backgrounds and skill levels. The largest e-commerce retailer company is opening 150,000 seasonal jobs across the U.S.

Aside from seasonal roles, all Amazon jobs available in the U.S will have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, signing bonus of up to $3,000, as well as an additional $3 per hour depending on the shift location.

PC Mag added that Amazon's goal is to include the hired seasonal workers in the 125,000 full-time and part-time roles.

In relation to this, Amazon's Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment Alicia Boler Davis said that they are delighted to offer the $3,000 signing bonus, great pay, and benefits for their part-time, full-time and seasonal jobs in the company.

"Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond," Davis furthered.

Additionally, Amazon's Staffing Coordinator Andrea Wilkerson said that the company's hiring of seasonal employees started on a trial basis nearly four years ago, and since then, seasonal workers have been an effective way to meet needs, especially during the holidays.

Business Wire added that the works in Amazon include packing, shipping, stowing, picking and more. The said job opportunity is on demand in California, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Oregon, North Carolina and other cities.

For those curious about the jobs available, head to this site.

Read Also: 2021 MacBook Pro Hit With Major Delay Problem: Why Could You Get New Apple Device by December

Amazon Working Conditions

Despite the competitive package as well as the $3,000 signing bonus that Amazon offers, it is worth noting that the company has faced criticisms in the past for its working conditions.

The Strategic Organizing Center stated that Amazon warehouse workers are not only injured more frequently than non-Amazon warehouse workers, but they are also injured more severely.

Aside from that, The Guardian also reported in January 2020 that workers had complained that the performance expectations in Amazon are nearly impossible to meet. Moreover, company drivers revealed that they even opted to pee in a bottle to meet Amazon's quota, which the company has vehemently denied.

Amazon's job hiring and bonus might be a good opportunity, but interested applicants should certainly do their due diligence to assess the working conditions.

Related Article: Amazon Astro Robot Price, Review and Reactions: Why New Home Robot Is Dangerous For Your Privacy