2021 MacBook Pro Hit With Major Delay Problem: Why Could You Get New Apple Device by December

After Apple introduced the 2021 MacBook Pro at their Unleashed event, several reports stated that the top-tier laptops are not yet available in Apple stores and its shipment could be delayed until December.

However, customers can still purchase the regular 2021 MacBook Pros by the end of October.

2021 MacBook Pro Delay Reasons

According to 9To5Mac, both 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pros are available for pre-order today. However, customers must expect a shipment delay after purchasing the custom builds instead of the stock ones.

As mentioned, the said delay affects the custom-built 2021 MacBook Pros that contains an additional SSD storage and extra unified memory. For this reason, the 16-inch model is affected most since there is no available date for its customized version. However, its base M1 Pro model will be available on October 26 through November 2, per Apple Insider.

In addition to the 16-inch MacBook Pro delay, customers who want to upgrade to the top-tier Apple M1 Max chip with a 64GB memory, 8TB SSD, 32-core GPU, 10-core CPU as well as 16-core Neural Engine must expect the delayed delivery of up to December 23.

If customers do not want to wait that long, the base M1 Pro model for the 16-inch version with 32GB unified memory will be available from November 5 through November 10. In case the customer needs the M1 Max version with 32GB unified memory, this will be available from December 2 up to December 9.

On the other hand, the maxed out 14-inch MacBook Pro with 32-core GPU M1 Max, 8TB SSD, 10-core CPU, and 64GB memory will be delivered by November 10 through November 17.

On a positive note, the tech giant stated that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models can be purchased from Apple Authorized eesellers, as well as in Apple Stores starting October 26, per 9To5Mac. Keep in mind that only stock configurations will be available in the said stores. Aside from this, the custom-built MacBook Pros can only purchase from the Apple online store.

New MacBook Pro Features to Look Forward

According to Macrumors, the new 2021 MacBook Pro features ProMotion technology, which allows the display to have 24Hz up to 120Hz, same with the iPad Pro's display. Per Apple newsroom, the tech giant said that the macOS Monterey will adjust its refresh rate depending on the customers' activity to save the MacBook Pro's battery life.

"Video editors can also lock in a refresh rate that is optimal for their footage. The combination of the outstanding XDR performance and super-fluid ProMotion technology make this the world's best notebook display," Apple furthered.

Apple added that both MacBook Pros' display features have thinner borders and extend around its camera to provide customers more space. The upgraded display will also allow customers experience a stunning cinematic view, whether they are watching a movie or grading an 8k video.

