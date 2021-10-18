Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Who’s Qualified for $5000 Grant in New York?

Are you an artist or a writer waiting on a fourth stimulus check? This year, New York released three programs that support thousands of artists affected by the pandemic. Applicants received $5,000 to $9,000 depending on the program they applied for.

Keep in mind that each program had its own deadline for application.

The art sector took one of the hardest hits amid this COVID-19 pandemic. A report by Hyperallergic said New York lost two-thirds of its arts and recreational jobs. For what it's worth, there are over 56,000 artists recorded living in the city.

New York took the initiative to support its artists by releasing grants and programs that give them a few thousand dollars. These programs ran throughout the year, with the earliest recorded in June.

$5000 Grant for Artists in New York

According to The Author's Guild, New York budgeted $25 million in a recovery initiative called "City Artist Corp." The initiative received support from the New York Foundation for the Arts, the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

The City Artist Corps released one-time $5,000 grants to exactly 3,000 NYC-based artists and writers that applied to the program. The grant was given to authors and artists who had one or more free public-facing events (book readings or workshops) scheduled between July 10 and October 31.

The application deadline came in three rounds. The first was on June 22, the second on July 30, and the third on August 10.

City Canvas Provides $6000 Stipend Per Artist

Another program for authors and artists was the City Canvas. This is a project by New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the nonprofit ArtBridge that commissioned 60 artists to install temporary murals or artworks on construction fencing and sidewalk sheds throughout the whole city. Unfortunately, no timeline was provided for the City Canvas events.

The project provided $6,000 payments per artist who got accepted. Deadline for applications ended last June 28.

Summer Rising Program and $9000 Payments

The third program that supported artists was the Summer Rising. This program, led by the NYC Department of Education, recruited more than 400 artists and instructors in a six-week-long event.

Selected artists had to engage with students of all ages at over 200 schools throughout the city. These artists performed art activities and shared their experiences with their young audiences.

According to Hyperallergic, the $9,000 funds were distributed directly to the schools listed in the program. Participating artists were informed to work directly under the school's initiative.

Overall, the City Artis Corps aimed to support approximately 3,460 artists. Unfortunately, the number is just a small fraction of the affected sector.

A rally demanding the better support for artists was held last May 8. Jazz musician Jerome Harris told Hyperallergic that "The devil is in the implementational detail. There's not a victory until we see that the application process is easy and that the distribution of jobs is equitable."



