How Much Has the Apple iPhone Price Increased? Research Reveals Massive Surge!

A recent study conducted by Self showed that the Apple iPhone has increased its price over the last 14 years. Technology upgrades, the rise of production, as well as inflation are some factors that caused the iPhone price increase.

Aside from the U.S., several countries are also affected by the said surge.

In relation to this, Macrumors has released a buyer's guide showing several upgrades that the new iPhone contains as compared to the previous models. Given the fact that the iPhone has increased its price, this guide will be helpful consumers determine if they should upgrade their iPhones or not.

Apple iPhone Price Increase: Reasons For Massive Surge

Since iPhone was released in 2007, the cost of the Apple product has risen over 60 percent in the U.S, per Self. This means that iPhone costs more than 80 percent now.

The global price increase shows that the iPhone costs $154 more today compared to when it was originally introduced to all consumers around the world. Due to this global increase, the local affordability for a flagship iPhone is also now pricier.

Additionally, the latest flagship iPhone model this year costs $437 more to 38 countries including the U.S, UAE, Ireland and India.

Self also furthered that the iPhone consumers in UAE have observed that its price increases fastest as compared to the local inflation, which is at a 110 percent rate. Meanwhile, Ireland noticed that iPhone prices decreases by 29 percent in real terms since local inflation rates increase faster than the Apple product price increase.

Self has created an interactive map to show the changes in iPhone price in real-world terms over the last 14 years in more than 30 countries around the world. According to Macrumors, the map stated that the UAE has experienced the largest iPhone price increase. This means that the latest Apple device costs twice what it did when it was originally launched in the nation.

Read Also: New Nintendo Switch OLED Gets Rave Reviews: 7-Inch Display, Power Way Better Than Original?

Should You Upgrade To the Latest iPhone or Not?

According to Macrumors, the tech giant follows an annual update cycle. Apple has been selling the previous models for an affordable price to give way to the new high-end flagship models.

However, it should be noted that Apple usually adds major upgrades to its new lineups, especially to its new flagship phones every year. The lates example of that is the iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are considered as the flagship devices of Apple, and so naturally, they have all the top-of-the-line features. These iPhones offer the best camera capabilities, but the Pro Max version has a 6.7-inch display.

Aside from the display, iPhone 13 Pro Max also has longer battery life. The price of the 13 Pro starts at $999 while the 13 Pro Max is at $1,099.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini offer some of the same features as that of the top-of-the-line ones, but they are considered as much affordable compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

The only difference of the said iPhones is the camera which is $200 lesser. In terms of its price, the standard iPhone 13 is $799 while the 13 Mini is $699.

Related Article: iPhone 13 ProMotion Display Is Perfect for 'Genshin Impact': 120 FPS Mode Revealed!