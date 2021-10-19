Bitcoin Price Prediction: Experts Hint Next Crash Won't Be Massive

Bitcoin investors are getting some good news! Experts predict that the next market crash will be a lot less disastrous. Bitcoin price might also gain an increase in the coming months, so investors should carefully consider trading plans for the future.

Cryptocurrency markets are infamously known for its volatile nature, so it is impossible to predict the future trading markets with 100 percent accuracy. However, this has never stopped experts from taking data on previous market performance and making cryptocurrency price forecasts.

Using this strategy, the California-based hedge fund and investment firm, Pantera Capital, recently released a new Bitcoin price prediction.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Value Stabilizes

According to Pantera Capital, Bitcoin has a history of price crashes up to 83 percent. On one of the charts, all of the bull and bear market values was listed. Experts noted how Bitcoin prices always crashed after reaching its peak.

For example, Bitcoin peaked at $1,111.6 in 2013 but dropped to $189.84 in 2015, resulting to an 88 percent decrease. The aftermath showed a massive growth spike of $20,089 in 2017, which also declined to $3,236.8 in 2018, resulting to an 84 percent decrease. More recently, Bitcoin spiked at $64,863 this April but immediately dropped to $29,807 in July resulting to a 59 percent decrease.

See a pattern? After every peak, Bitcoin will drop to bear markets. However, keep in mind that the decrease percentage is getting a lot smaller, with 88, 84 and eventually 59 percent.

Experts in Pantera Capital predict that although bear markets might happen in the coming months, it would be a lot less dramatic in terms of price loss. Pantera Capital CEO, Dan Morehead, explained that "I long advocated that as the market becomes broader, more valuable, and more institutional the amplitude of prices swings will moderate," per blockchain letter.

Taking all of these into considerations, experts predict that BTC has renewed its bullish strengths on the $65,000 mark.

Bitcoin Price Rise, Should I Invest?

At the time of writing, CoinDesk recorded Bitcoin trading at $62,238.15, with a 0.79 percent increase in the last 24 hours. Notably, the positive growth is getting a lot more frequent this month compared to September.

CoinTelegraph also noted that last May, United States Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) after years of rejection. New investment programs might grow out of this development. It has also raised investor expectations on the market.

In these last few months, Bitcoin valuations have grown as high as $100,000. Perhaps that increase is just around the corner.

Although it remains pure speculation, experts seemed confident that Bitcoin will grow in value "very soon." Trading BTC might be difficult for short-term investors, but long-term investors reportedly have a lot to look forward to.

However, take this Bitcoin price prediction with a grain of salt. As previously mentioned, cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile. Prices are subject to change at any moment without warning.



