2021 MacBook Pro Price Is Super Expensive; Fans Share Sad Reactions Over Big Reveal

The hype for the 2021 MacBook Pro was short-lived when fans discovered the eye-popping $3,000-plus price tag. Apple fans immediately went over to Twitter to vent their frustrations and make fun of the situation.

The highly anticipated silicon-based Apple MacBook Pro finally got released in the Unleashed event on Sunday. Cnet supercut the event in a 10-minute video clip to share details about the MacBook Pro specs and the incoming third generation AirPods.



The new MacBook Pro brought in significant updates that were long overdue on the laptop line-up. In the video reveal, Apple advertised their M1 Pro processor as one of the laptop's biggest improvements. It is expected to boost device performance comparably better than the Intel and AMD GPU variants.

2021 MacBook Pro Price and Specs

Base configurations on the 14-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro are the M1 Pro processor, 16 GB memory and 512 GB storage. These configurations cost $1,999 and $2,499, respectively.

However, it is important to note that both M1 Pro and M1 Max have different CPU and GPU cores compared to its predecessor. The change will increase the overall price of higher configurations. ArsTechnica listed all available variants for the new MacBook Pro together with their respective price.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (8 CPU, 14 GPU, 16GB): $1,999

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (10 CPU, 16 GPU, 16GB): $2,299

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max (10 CPU, 24 GPU, 32GB): $2,899

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max (10 CPU, 32 GPU, 64GB): $3,499

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (8 CPU, 14 GPU, 16GB): N/A

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (10 CPU, 16 GPU, 16GB): $2,499

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max (10 CPU, 24 GPU, 32GB): $3,099

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max (10 CPU, 32 GPU, 64GB): $3,699

Also keep in mind that additional configurations will bring additional charges:

+$200 for 1TB

+$600 for 2TB

+$1,200 for 4TB

+$2,400 for 8TB

Together with the AppleCare and other system software, ArsTechnica estimated a fully maxed-out 14-inch MacBook Pro can cost $5,899, while a 16-inch model can cost $6,099.

Fans Share Sad Reactions Over Big Reveal

The shocking price tag brought out different reactions from Apple fans. Here are some of the best recorded on Twitter:

The favorite "Squid Game" meme is back. It definitely portrays the two reactions Apple fans had.

Apple launch Price:

New MacBook Pro $2499

Still, the price tag was like a chokehold on the fan's expectations.

That MacBook Pro price gonna pop up on screen like… #AppleEvent

The 2021 MacBook Pro is basically a supercharged laptop with a supercharged price tag:

Apple just announced the Mac book Pro staring £1899.

Apple just announced the Mac book Pro staring £1899.

It a daylight robbery it started from £699 and every update the price keeps going up.

There is also a friendly reminder on some cheaper and affordable laptop choices

This tweet is not to hate on the new MacBook Pro, but to remind that there are laptops that can achieve the same performance, some with better specs, at a lower price.



MSI GE66 Raider



- intel core i9-11980HK

- RTX 3080

- 32gb ram

- 2TB SSD



$3499 pic.twitter.com/roVXzeUV0d — Mosaddikur Rahaman (@ExplorerTricks) October 18, 2021

However, at the end of the day, Apple fans really only have one choice. "Thank you for your order."

The price tag on the M1 Max MacBook Pro has me down bad 😔

