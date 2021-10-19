Fortnitemares 2021: Everything to Know About 'Fortnite' Wrath of Cube Queen Halloween Special; How to Complete All Tasks

Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen is now officially available in "Fortnite."

The battle royale includes a plethora of new content to keep players entertained until the end of October for "Fortnite" Halloween 2021.

It is without a doubt the greatest Fortnitemares event in the game's history, so stick with us as we start breaking down all of the new mechanics, modes, and freebies available over the next several days.

'Fortnite' Wrath of the Cube Queen

The entrance of the titular villain is at the center of the Wrath of the Cube Queen event.

The Cube Queen has gained control of the map's core and built The Convergence with the help of her underlings, new Caretaker opponent types.

The Convergence is the "Cube Town" site that we'd previously learned about courtesy of the leaks. However, its purpose is currently unknown. If you approach too close to The Convergence, these new Caretakers will use their tendrils to draw you into The Sideways.

Epic Games has also hinted that individuals who survive a fight with the Caretakers will be rewarded with incredible treasure.

How to Complete Tasks on 'Fortnite'

Fortunately this year, there will be a total of eight free rewards to be unlocked for the Fortnitemares 2021 quests, below are the tasks to complete, according to Dexerto:

Complete Weather Extractor Pickaxe Monster Hunter by Ariana Grande Punchcard

Complete Dark Jonesy's The Oracle Speaks Punchcard - Cube Cruiser Glider

Complete a Fortnitemares quest to get Raven's Curse Spray.

Complete two Fortnitemares quests to unlock the Moonlit Duel Loading Screen.

Complete three Fortnitemares quests to unlock Wrathful Breakout Contrail.

Complete 20 Horde Rush tasks to get the Cube Queen skin.

Earn 2,000,000 total team points in Horde Rush mode by thinking Juice Back Bling.

Obtain a team score of at least 400,000 in Horde Rush to unlock Fortnitemares Spray.

These "Fortnite" quests for Halloween 2021's missions, especially the Ariana Grande and Dark Jonesy Punchcard questlines, which each have five unique challenges, could take a long time to accomplish.

Read Also: New 'Fortnite' Skin Leaks: 'Suicide Squad' King Shark and Weasel

'Fortnite' Power Leveling Weekends

According to Gamespot, Epic Games is planning two Power Leveling Weekends for now and the beginning of November to further enhance your Fortnitemares and Season 8 battle pass experiences.

The Power-Leveling periods, which are essentially "Fortnite's" version of double XP weekends, will be available at the following times:

October 22 at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET - October 25 at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET

October 29 at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET - November 1 at 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET

A perk that players will earn in Power Leveling Weekends will also be earning XP significantly faster at certain times, allowing you to ascend the battle pass more readily.

Players will earn even more if you play in team-based settings like duos or bigger groups, owing to the season's Party Quest system, which allows any member of a group to accomplish punchcard tasks, regardless of whose quest it is.

Shortnitemares is also on the way, according to "Fortnite's"developer, Epic Games, and the firm will have more to say about the in-game cartoon film festival shortly.

Meanwhile, Epic Games has confirmed that The Sideways Scythe, Caretakers, and The Convergence POI will all remain on the island once Fortnitemares ends on November 2.

Related Article: Apple Blacklists 'Fortnite' on App Store Amid Legal Battle: How to Download Game on iPhone After Shocking Ban