New 'Fortnite' Skin Leaks: 'Suicide Squad' King Shark and Weasel

New leaks claim that King Shark from "Suicide Squad" is coming to "Fortnite" as one of its newest skins. Is this the start of a new collaboration with director James Gunn's blockbuster hit?

Find out what other skins might make it to the seventh season.

'Fortnite' Skins Leak: 'Suicide Squad' King Shark and Weasel Are Coming

James Gunn's "Suicide Squad" will have at least one of its characters on "Fortnite," according to Attack of the Fanboy.

In a new "Fortnite" leak, some of the DC movie's characters were included in the list of skins. It is unknown whether or not the leak is teasing future skins or if it's a list of skins that Epic Games--the developer of "Fortnite"--has scrapped, although the characters are some definite fan favorites.

Hypex on Twitter shared the leak, indicating six possible upcoming or scrapped skins. Hypex is one of the most well-regarded insiders to Epic Games' battle royale game, Comic Book noted.

In Hypex's tweet, new information has recently been discovered within the Fortnite data that mentioned two of James Gunn's "Suicide Squad" characters: namely King Shark and Weasel. Both are considered fan-favorites, but King Shark is definitely the more prominent of the two, especially in the DC film.

When the leak surfaced, fans quickly expressed enthusiasm to have the lovable shark over in "Fortnite" in the near future.

Yooooo king shark 😳 pic.twitter.com/XDzS6Ie4xZ — BANANA BOI (season 7v2 edition) (@bananatheboi) August 29, 2021

Other Upcoming or Scrapped 'Fortnite' Skins

Other names in the list of upcoming or scrapped skins list were Jester, unsure yet if they would be male, female, or king; a male Jurassic Archaeologist; the male counterpart of Komplex; and a male Halloween skin from "Save the World."

A problem with the leak both Attack of the Fanboy and Comic Book pointed out was that the uncertainty of whether the characters have received the green light to be rolled out in the future, or if they were ultimately removed off ideas. With the popularity of King Shark, though, it could be something Epic Games is looking into to turn into a reality and become actual skin releases. It is important to remember, however, that it is usual for leaks of this nature that some characters never actually make it as official releases in the game.

Should King Shark make it to "Fortnite," it would be an incredible collaboration with the film. Fans are really hopeful that King Shark will not be scrapped.

"Fortnite" is currently on its seventh season. Aliens have infiltrated the Island, Epic Games wrote, and Doctor Slone is leading the IO forces against them. Players can use a plethora of weapons like Rail Guns and can abduct enemies in a flying Saucer. "Fortnite" is available to play on PC, macOS PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS.

